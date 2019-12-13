12/13 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Snider standout defensive lineman Gianini Belizaire is taking his talents to Carbondale as the senior announced his commitment to Southern Illinois University on Thursday night.

Belizaire racked up 16 tackles for loss with 5 sacks as a senior. As a junior he tallied 15 tackles for loss with 8 sacks with 61 total tackles. He saw limited varsity action as a sophomore, with 5 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss that season to give him a total of 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks for his Snider career.