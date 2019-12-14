12/13 Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lukas North ran a behind-the-back give-and-go with Landon Moore in the fourth quarter to help Bishop Luers seal a 71-65 win over Northrop and earn Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors for Friday, December 13!

