FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning 2A state champ Blackhawk Christian won its third game in a row with a 77-42 victory at home against Heritage while Snider held off East Noble 72-59 at Kilmer Court to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

6-foot-8 junior Kellen Pickett of Blackhawk Christian led all scorers with 17 points. Will Guthrie added 14 points while Isaac Smith and Luke Mansfield each had 12 for the Braves. Landon Lybarger and LanTae Cassel led Heritage with 10 points apiece.

Qualyn Clopton tallied 17 points for Snider as the Panthers moved to 4-1 on the season with the victory over East Noble. Boston Conley and Ketron Paschall each added 12 for the Panthers. The Knights are now 2-2 following Tuesday’s loss.