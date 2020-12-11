12/11 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Lakewood Park girls topped Canterbury by 40 in Fort Wayne while East Noble fell on the road at Northridge in boys hoops to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night.

Lakewood Park bested host Canterbury by a final score of 63-23 to improve to 6-3 overall. Huntington University signee Chloe Jolloff led the Panthers with 17 points while Frannie Talarico added 13. Canterbury was paced by Georgia Gray with 9 points and Lena Reelsen with 7.