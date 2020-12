FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It would be redemption, rather than repeat, for Snider this time around. The Panthers pick up a huge win over SAC foe Wayne on Friday night, 80-65.

This game was neck and neck through the first two quarters with Snider leading by a point at halftime. Snider's halftime adjustments proved to be the difference, the Panthers outscored the Generals by 14-points.