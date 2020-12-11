12/10 Prep Hoops – Lakewood Park girls win, East Noble boys fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lakewood Park girls topped Canterbury by 40 in Fort Wayne while East Noble fell on the road at Northridge in boys hoops to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night.

Lakewood Park bested host Canterbury by a final score of 63-23 to improve to 6-3 overall. Huntington University signee Chloe Jolloff led the Panthers with 17 points while Frannie Talarico added 13. Canterbury was paced by Georgia Gray with 9 points and Lena Reelsen with 7.

In Middlebury, it was visiting East Noble falling at Northridge 58-43. The Knights drop to 1-3 overall this season with the loss.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian 43

Hamilton Southeastern 68, Avon 60

Northridge 58, E. Noble 43

Westview 67, NorthWood 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 75, Rensselaer 31

Barr-Reeve 37, N. Daviess 30

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Seymour 37

Benton Central 45, W. Lafayette 40

Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 55

Bloomfield 46, Eastern (Greene) 43

Bloomington South 52, Center Grove 48

Blue River 71, Knightstown 19

Boonville 48, Princeton 46

Caston 52, Northfield 41

Charlestown 41, Henryville 30

Clarksville 51, Rock Creek Academy 31

Eastern (Pekin) 39, W. Washington 24

Franklin 77, Bloomington North 25

Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 29

Hauser 66, S. Decatur 61

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Batesville 30

Lafayette Catholic 51, Northwestern 47

Lakewood Park Christian 63, Canterbury 23

Lawrenceburg 51, N. Decatur 35

Liberty Christian 53, Indiana Deaf 47

Linton 95, Clay City 18

Loogootee 86, Washington Catholic 20

Martinsville 66, Greenwood 36

Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 29

N. Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41

N. White 42, Pioneer 36

New Palestine 47, Greenfield 27

Pendleton Hts. 79, Delta 53

Penn 64, Mishawaka Marian 43

Rochester 39, Argos 36

S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Washington Twp. 34

Scottsburg 55, New Albany 34

Tri-Central 45, Maconaquah 42

Triton 49, Elkhart Christian 14

Union Co. 50, Oldenburg 23

Vincennes 47, Jasper 38

Yorktown 64, Monroe Central 25

Marion County Tournament

Quarterfinal(equals)

Indpls N. Central 50, Warren Central 37

Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Lutheran 26

Lawrence Central 64, Southport 34

Lawrence North 56, Indpls Pike 43