12/10 Prep Hoops – Lakewood Park girls win, East Noble boys fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lakewood Park girls topped Canterbury by 40 in Fort Wayne while East Noble fell on the road at Northridge in boys hoops to headline area prep basketball action on Thursday night.
Lakewood Park bested host Canterbury by a final score of 63-23 to improve to 6-3 overall. Huntington University signee Chloe Jolloff led the Panthers with 17 points while Frannie Talarico added 13. Canterbury was paced by Georgia Gray with 9 points and Lena Reelsen with 7.
In Middlebury, it was visiting East Noble falling at Northridge 58-43. The Knights drop to 1-3 overall this season with the loss.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian 43
Hamilton Southeastern 68, Avon 60
Northridge 58, E. Noble 43
Westview 67, NorthWood 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 75, Rensselaer 31
Barr-Reeve 37, N. Daviess 30
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Seymour 37
Benton Central 45, W. Lafayette 40
Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 55
Bloomfield 46, Eastern (Greene) 43
Bloomington South 52, Center Grove 48
Blue River 71, Knightstown 19
Boonville 48, Princeton 46
Caston 52, Northfield 41
Charlestown 41, Henryville 30
Clarksville 51, Rock Creek Academy 31
Eastern (Pekin) 39, W. Washington 24
Franklin 77, Bloomington North 25
Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 29
Hauser 66, S. Decatur 61
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Batesville 30
Lafayette Catholic 51, Northwestern 47
Lakewood Park Christian 63, Canterbury 23
Lawrenceburg 51, N. Decatur 35
Liberty Christian 53, Indiana Deaf 47
Linton 95, Clay City 18
Loogootee 86, Washington Catholic 20
Martinsville 66, Greenwood 36
Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 29
N. Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41
N. White 42, Pioneer 36
New Palestine 47, Greenfield 27
Pendleton Hts. 79, Delta 53
Penn 64, Mishawaka Marian 43
Rochester 39, Argos 36
S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Washington Twp. 34
Scottsburg 55, New Albany 34
Tri-Central 45, Maconaquah 42
Triton 49, Elkhart Christian 14
Union Co. 50, Oldenburg 23
Vincennes 47, Jasper 38
Yorktown 64, Monroe Central 25
Marion County Tournament
Quarterfinal(equals)
Indpls N. Central 50, Warren Central 37
Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Lutheran 26
Lawrence Central 64, Southport 34
Lawrence North 56, Indpls Pike 43