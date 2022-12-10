FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 4A No. 6 Homestead remains unbeaten after a convincing 60-43 win at New Haven Saturday night.

Kyron Kaopuiki led the Spartans with 19 points, while junior guard Will Jamison added 18. Meanwhile, Alex Graber added 11 points to round out the double-digit scorers.

Girls Basketball Scores

Ansonia, Ohio 34, Union City 30

Barr-Reeve 58, Bloomfield 48

Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Brownsburg 43

Bethany Christian 44, Lakeland 34

Bethesda Christian 48, Indpls Shortridge 39

Bloomington North 66, Indianapolis Homeschool 55

Boonville 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

Borden 52, Providence 37

Brownstown 64, Austin 41

Carroll (Flora) 71, Manchester 48

Cascade 65, Indpls Lutheran 26

Caston 48, Triton 15

Clarksville 63, Cannelton 19

Clinton Central 44, Attica 27

Cowan 37, Anderson Prep Academy 36

Culver 54, Knox 37

Edinburgh 45, Milan 42

Evansville Central 56, South Vigo 19

Evansville Reitz 57, Owensboro, Ky. 53

Faith Christian 53, N. Newton 21

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Mishawaka Marian 49

Ft. Wayne Snider 57, Carmel 51

Goshen 43, S. Bend Adams 40

Greensburg 48, Rushville 47

Hamilton Hts. 64, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43

Hanover Central 64, River Forest 28

Hauser 65, S. Dearborn 58

Homestead 47, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 41

Huntington North 72, Marion 21

Illiana Christian 49, Calumet 24

Indpls Scecina 72, Indpls Ritter 41

Indpls Tindley 42, Traders Point Christian 32

Jeffersonville 67, Columbus East 60

Jennings Co. 69, New Albany 53

Kouts 48, Morgan Twp. 39

LaVille 46, Logansport 44

Lafayette Catholic 62, Indpls Cathedral 56, OT

Lafayette Harrison 59, Lafayette Jeff 24

Lake Station 86, Wheeler 32

Lakeland Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 27

Lapel 56, Tipton 38

Lawrenceburg 46, Connersville 41

Madison Shawe 52, Switzerland Co. 38

Madison-Grant 49, Elwood 22

Michigan City Marquette 48, E. Chicago Central 33

Mississinewa 56, Oak Hill 51

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Yorktown 46

Munster 75, Gary West 14

N. Judson 36, S. Central (Union Mills) 32

N. Knox 47, North Vigo 31

N. Vermillion 67, Union (Dugger) 41

New Washington 65, Jac-Cen-Del 62

Northeastern 51, S. Adams 40

Northridge 75, Concord 17

Norwell 66, Garrett 23

Parke Heritage 62, N. Putnam 36

Penn 61, Merrillville 22

Phillips, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 46

Pike Central 42, Evansville Bosse 20

Pioneer 63, LaPorte 14

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 84, Indpls Riverside 8

Rochester 36, Wabash 32

Rock Creek Academy 64, Crothersville 14

Rossville 40, Tri-County 35

S. Bend Washington 86, West Bloomfield, Mich. 74

Seymour 45, Madison 37

Shenandoah 49, Muncie Burris 5

Southwestern (Hanover) 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42

Sullivan 68, Brown Co. 60

Trinity Lutheran 62, Orleans 40

Triton Central 50, Southwestern (Shelby) 26

Twin Lakes 69, Western 46

Union Co. 39, S. Decatur 27

Valparaiso 74, Whiting 28

Vincennes 75, Evansville Harrison 41

W. Central 44, S. Newton 30

Warsaw 60, Plymouth 32

Washington 67, Tell City 38

White River Valley 57, Shoals 48, OT

Whiteland 61, Martinsville 35

Marion County Tournament

Championship

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Lawrence Central 65

Semifinal

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Indpls N. Central 60, OT

Lawrence Central 52, Lawrence North 51

Boys Basketball Scores

Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60

Argos 53, Jimtown 51

Avon 77, South Vigo 54

Benton Central 56, Delphi 47

Bethesda Christian 73, Indiana Deaf 7

Bloomfield 62, Edgewood 52

Bloomington Lighthouse 80, Christian Academy of Madison 46

Blue River 64, Southern Wells 45

Borden 75, Crothersville 50

Brownsburg 56, Chesterton 47

Brownstown 83, Madison 47

Cass 67, Michigan City Marquette 55

Castle 70, Floyd Central 48

Center Grove 75, Martinsville 38

Clinton Prairie 59, Western Boone 50

Columbia City 62, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60

Columbus North 62, Greenwood 30

Connersville 56, Pendleton Hts. 45

Cooper, Ky. 73, Linton 61

Corydon 76, Evansville Memorial 63

Covenant Christian 44, Traders Point Christian 40

Crown Point 65, Southport 59

Culver 52, Knox 29

Danville 48, Cascade 28

Delta 51, Hamilton Hts. 42

Dubois 73, Tell City 28

Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27

Eastern (Pekin) 56, Clarksville 46

Eastern Hancock 62, Daleville 27

Edon, Ohio 41, Lakewood Park 39

Elwood 39, Providence Cristo Rey 36

Evansville Bosse 88, Muhlenberg County, Ky. 58

Evansville Central 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62

Fishers 79, Bloomington North 60

Franklin Co. 58, S. Ripley 41

Fremont 59, DeKalb 53

Frontier 52, Caston 46

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 75, Lafayette Catholic 50

Ft. Wayne North 60, Warsaw 53

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 62, Clinton Christian 41

Greenfield 72, Speedway 27

Greenwood Christian 44, Indpls Lutheran 41

Hammond Central 76, Michigan City 49

Henryville 52, Hauser 40

Heritage 53, Bellmont 45

Heritage Hills 75, Owensboro, Ky. 73, 2OT

Homestead 60, New Haven 43

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Cathedral 50

Indpls N. Central 61, Franklin 60

Indpls Scecina 75, Indpls Riverside 49

Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Decatur 52

Jasper 49, Gibson Southern 34

Kokomo 63, Lebanon 39

LaPorte LaLumiere 69, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 52

Lafayette Jeff 63, E. Chicago Central 60

Lakeland 76, Bethany Christian 45

Lapel 58, Muncie Burris 51

Lawrence North 80, Ft. Wayne Luers 49

Lawrenceburg 40, Switzerland Co. 36

Logansport 60, Rochester 51, OT

Manchester 50, Huntington North 36

Marion 72, Wabash 66

McCutcheon 62, Covington 41

Merrillville 80, Andrean 62

Milan 58, Monrovia 52

Mishawaka Marian 65, Warren Central 59

Mooresville 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 58

N. Daviess 40, Beech Grove 38

N. Judson 74, S. Central (Union Mills) 50

N. Newton 44, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 40

N. White 52, Tri-Township 38

New Castle 57, Jay Co. 36

Noblesville 42, Anderson 38

North Vigo 51, Vincennes 37

NorthWood 64, Fairfield 24

Northridge 38, Angola 33

Norwell 78, Franklin Central 43

Oak Hill 79, Maconaquah 67

Parke Heritage 56, N. Putnam 40

Penn 58, Zionsville 51

Peru 49, Northfield 34

Pike Central 56, Southridge 50

Pioneer 57, N. Miami 55, 2OT

Portage 56, Westville 32

Prairie Hts. 49, Eastside 28

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 89, Eminence 44

Rensselaer 62, Twin Lakes 38

Richmond 74, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 43

Robinson, Ill. 50, Barr-Reeve 36

Rossville 45, Western 35

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, Goshen 64, OT

S. Bend Washington 62, LaPorte 54

S. Central (Elizabeth) 51, Perry Central 43

S. Dearborn 53, Harrison, Ohio 28

S. Vermillion 68, Marshall, Ill. 38

Salem 52, Mitchell 48

Scottsburg 45, Providence 42

Seeger 68, Tri-County 56=

Seton Catholic 62, Anderson Prep Academy 42

Shakamak 74, Washington Catholic 41

Shenandoah 52, Frankton 51, OT

Southmont 64, Greencastle 55

Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Batesville 63

Springs Valley 71, Lanesville 54

Tippecanoe Valley 55, Glenn 43

Tri-Central 63, Morristown 48

Tri-West 58, W. Lafayette 51

Union (Dugger) 44, N. Vermillion 37

University 58, Liberty Christian 44

Valparaiso 68, Kankakee Valley 46

W. Noble 67, Churubusco 27

W. Washington 69, Trinity Lutheran 35

Wapahani 71, Hagerstown 27

Watseka (coop), Ill. 42, S. Newton 29

Wawasee 61, Whitko 37

Wes-Del 65, Monroe Central 40

Westfield 59, Guerin Catholic 43

Westview 51, Central Noble 50

Whiteland 72, Shelbyville 65

Wood Memorial 47, White River Valley 32

Woodlan 68, Leo 63, 2OT

Yorktown 55, Mississinewa 32