FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 4A No. 6 Homestead remains unbeaten after a convincing 60-43 win at New Haven Saturday night.
Kyron Kaopuiki led the Spartans with 19 points, while junior guard Will Jamison added 18. Meanwhile, Alex Graber added 11 points to round out the double-digit scorers.
Girls Basketball Scores
Ansonia, Ohio 34, Union City 30
Barr-Reeve 58, Bloomfield 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Brownsburg 43
Bethany Christian 44, Lakeland 34
Bethesda Christian 48, Indpls Shortridge 39
Bloomington North 66, Indianapolis Homeschool 55
Boonville 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22
Borden 52, Providence 37
Brownstown 64, Austin 41
Carroll (Flora) 71, Manchester 48
Cascade 65, Indpls Lutheran 26
Caston 48, Triton 15
Clarksville 63, Cannelton 19
Clinton Central 44, Attica 27
Cowan 37, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Culver 54, Knox 37
Edinburgh 45, Milan 42
Evansville Central 56, South Vigo 19
Evansville Reitz 57, Owensboro, Ky. 53
Faith Christian 53, N. Newton 21
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Mishawaka Marian 49
Ft. Wayne Snider 57, Carmel 51
Goshen 43, S. Bend Adams 40
Greensburg 48, Rushville 47
Hamilton Hts. 64, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43
Hanover Central 64, River Forest 28
Hauser 65, S. Dearborn 58
Homestead 47, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 41
Huntington North 72, Marion 21
Illiana Christian 49, Calumet 24
Indpls Scecina 72, Indpls Ritter 41
Indpls Tindley 42, Traders Point Christian 32
Jeffersonville 67, Columbus East 60
Jennings Co. 69, New Albany 53
Kouts 48, Morgan Twp. 39
LaVille 46, Logansport 44
Lafayette Catholic 62, Indpls Cathedral 56, OT
Lafayette Harrison 59, Lafayette Jeff 24
Lake Station 86, Wheeler 32
Lakeland Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 27
Lapel 56, Tipton 38
Lawrenceburg 46, Connersville 41
Madison Shawe 52, Switzerland Co. 38
Madison-Grant 49, Elwood 22
Michigan City Marquette 48, E. Chicago Central 33
Mississinewa 56, Oak Hill 51
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Yorktown 46
Munster 75, Gary West 14
N. Judson 36, S. Central (Union Mills) 32
N. Knox 47, North Vigo 31
N. Vermillion 67, Union (Dugger) 41
New Washington 65, Jac-Cen-Del 62
Northeastern 51, S. Adams 40
Northridge 75, Concord 17
Norwell 66, Garrett 23
Parke Heritage 62, N. Putnam 36
Penn 61, Merrillville 22
Phillips, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 46
Pike Central 42, Evansville Bosse 20
Pioneer 63, LaPorte 14
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 84, Indpls Riverside 8
Rochester 36, Wabash 32
Rock Creek Academy 64, Crothersville 14
Rossville 40, Tri-County 35
S. Bend Washington 86, West Bloomfield, Mich. 74
Seymour 45, Madison 37
Shenandoah 49, Muncie Burris 5
Southwestern (Hanover) 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42
Sullivan 68, Brown Co. 60
Trinity Lutheran 62, Orleans 40
Triton Central 50, Southwestern (Shelby) 26
Twin Lakes 69, Western 46
Union Co. 39, S. Decatur 27
Valparaiso 74, Whiting 28
Vincennes 75, Evansville Harrison 41
W. Central 44, S. Newton 30
Warsaw 60, Plymouth 32
Washington 67, Tell City 38
White River Valley 57, Shoals 48, OT
Whiteland 61, Martinsville 35
Marion County Tournament
Championship
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Lawrence Central 65
Semifinal
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Indpls N. Central 60, OT
Lawrence Central 52, Lawrence North 51
Boys Basketball Scores
Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60
Argos 53, Jimtown 51
Avon 77, South Vigo 54
Benton Central 56, Delphi 47
Bethesda Christian 73, Indiana Deaf 7
Bloomfield 62, Edgewood 52
Bloomington Lighthouse 80, Christian Academy of Madison 46
Blue River 64, Southern Wells 45
Borden 75, Crothersville 50
Brownsburg 56, Chesterton 47
Brownstown 83, Madison 47
Cass 67, Michigan City Marquette 55
Castle 70, Floyd Central 48
Center Grove 75, Martinsville 38
Clinton Prairie 59, Western Boone 50
Columbia City 62, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60
Columbus North 62, Greenwood 30
Connersville 56, Pendleton Hts. 45
Cooper, Ky. 73, Linton 61
Corydon 76, Evansville Memorial 63
Covenant Christian 44, Traders Point Christian 40
Crown Point 65, Southport 59
Culver 52, Knox 29
Danville 48, Cascade 28
Delta 51, Hamilton Hts. 42
Dubois 73, Tell City 28
Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27
Eastern (Pekin) 56, Clarksville 46
Eastern Hancock 62, Daleville 27
Edon, Ohio 41, Lakewood Park 39
Elwood 39, Providence Cristo Rey 36
Evansville Bosse 88, Muhlenberg County, Ky. 58
Evansville Central 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62
Fishers 79, Bloomington North 60
Franklin Co. 58, S. Ripley 41
Fremont 59, DeKalb 53
Frontier 52, Caston 46
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 75, Lafayette Catholic 50
Ft. Wayne North 60, Warsaw 53
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 62, Clinton Christian 41
Greenfield 72, Speedway 27
Greenwood Christian 44, Indpls Lutheran 41
Hammond Central 76, Michigan City 49
Henryville 52, Hauser 40
Heritage 53, Bellmont 45
Heritage Hills 75, Owensboro, Ky. 73, 2OT
Homestead 60, New Haven 43
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Cathedral 50
Indpls N. Central 61, Franklin 60
Indpls Scecina 75, Indpls Riverside 49
Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Decatur 52
Jasper 49, Gibson Southern 34
Kokomo 63, Lebanon 39
LaPorte LaLumiere 69, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 52
Lafayette Jeff 63, E. Chicago Central 60
Lakeland 76, Bethany Christian 45
Lapel 58, Muncie Burris 51
Lawrence North 80, Ft. Wayne Luers 49
Lawrenceburg 40, Switzerland Co. 36
Logansport 60, Rochester 51, OT
Manchester 50, Huntington North 36
Marion 72, Wabash 66
McCutcheon 62, Covington 41
Merrillville 80, Andrean 62
Milan 58, Monrovia 52
Mishawaka Marian 65, Warren Central 59
Mooresville 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 58
N. Daviess 40, Beech Grove 38
N. Judson 74, S. Central (Union Mills) 50
N. Newton 44, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 40
N. White 52, Tri-Township 38
New Castle 57, Jay Co. 36
Noblesville 42, Anderson 38
North Vigo 51, Vincennes 37
NorthWood 64, Fairfield 24
Northridge 38, Angola 33
Norwell 78, Franklin Central 43
Oak Hill 79, Maconaquah 67
Parke Heritage 56, N. Putnam 40
Penn 58, Zionsville 51
Peru 49, Northfield 34
Pike Central 56, Southridge 50
Pioneer 57, N. Miami 55, 2OT
Portage 56, Westville 32
Prairie Hts. 49, Eastside 28
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 89, Eminence 44
Rensselaer 62, Twin Lakes 38
Richmond 74, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 43
Robinson, Ill. 50, Barr-Reeve 36
Rossville 45, Western 35
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 73, Goshen 64, OT
S. Bend Washington 62, LaPorte 54
S. Central (Elizabeth) 51, Perry Central 43
S. Dearborn 53, Harrison, Ohio 28
S. Vermillion 68, Marshall, Ill. 38
Salem 52, Mitchell 48
Scottsburg 45, Providence 42
Seeger 68, Tri-County 56=
Seton Catholic 62, Anderson Prep Academy 42
Shakamak 74, Washington Catholic 41
Shenandoah 52, Frankton 51, OT
Southmont 64, Greencastle 55
Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Batesville 63
Springs Valley 71, Lanesville 54
Tippecanoe Valley 55, Glenn 43
Tri-Central 63, Morristown 48
Tri-West 58, W. Lafayette 51
Union (Dugger) 44, N. Vermillion 37
University 58, Liberty Christian 44
Valparaiso 68, Kankakee Valley 46
W. Noble 67, Churubusco 27
W. Washington 69, Trinity Lutheran 35
Wapahani 71, Hagerstown 27
Watseka (coop), Ill. 42, S. Newton 29
Wawasee 61, Whitko 37
Wes-Del 65, Monroe Central 40
Westfield 59, Guerin Catholic 43
Westview 51, Central Noble 50
Whiteland 72, Shelbyville 65
Wood Memorial 47, White River Valley 32
Woodlan 68, Leo 63, 2OT
Yorktown 55, Mississinewa 32