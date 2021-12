12/10 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A woman was transported to an area hospital after colliding with a dump truck in Warsaw on Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., 21-year-old Lloyd Shipman was driving southbound on the 2000 block of C.R. 150 W in a Caterpillar dump truck. Shipman told Kosciusko County police that an axle locked up on the dump truck, and he attempted to turn left onto a private drive to avoid colliding with a vehicle in front of him.