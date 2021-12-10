12/10 Highlight Zone – Columbia City downs Norwell, SAC doubleheaders tip off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City earned a huge win in Northeast Eight conference play over rival Norwell in the “Game of the Week” while SAC girls-boys doubleheaders tipped off all across the Summit City on the Highlight Zone!
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City earned a huge win in Northeast Eight conference play over rival Norwell in the “Game of the Week” while SAC girls-boys doubleheaders tipped off all across the Summit City on the Highlight Zone!