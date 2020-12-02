12/1 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk, Homestead win openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian opened its season with a 50-point win while Homestead’s Luke Goode crossed the 1,000 point milestone in the Spartans season-opening win to headline a busy night of local prep basketball action on Tuesday.

Zane Burke scored 28 to lead Blackhawk while Purdue recruit Caleb Furst added 24 as the Braves bested North Side 98-48. Freshman Brauntae Johnson paced the Legends with 24 points while sophomore Brashawn Bassett added 13.

Goode, who has signed with the University of Illinois, had 17 points to lead Homestead over visiting Huntington North. Fletcher Loyer, a move-in from Michigan, also had 17 for the Spartans. Loyer, a junior, verbally committed to Purdue last week.

Huntington North was led by Zach Hubartt and Sam Thompson with 15 points apiece.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 93, Hammond Morton 62

Argos 54, Tippecanoe Valley 48

Bloomington Lighthouse 79, Martinsville Tabernacle 19

Bloomington South 55, Milan 35

Brownstown 73, Salem 43

Crown Point 80, Illiana Christian 51

Eastbrook 67, Southern Wells 58

Eastern (Pekin) 69, Scottsburg 58

Elkhart 76, S. Bend Washington 60

Ev. Mater Dei 71, Tecumseh 44

Ev. Memorial 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

Fishers 95, Muncie Central 52

Franklin Central 73, Lawrence Central 70

Frankton 66, Lawrence Central 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Ft. Wayne North 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia 48, Bellmont 46

Ft. Wayne Snider 66, E. Noble 46

Ft. Wayne Wayne 58, Lakewood Park 37

Homestead 64, Huntington North 50

Indpls Attucks 100, Purdue Polytechnic 52

Indpls Pike 75, Plainfield 50

Indpls Shortridge 76, Liberty Christian 71

Indpls Tech 107, Indpls Tindley 95

Michigan City 105, Lighthouse CPA 55

Michigan City Marquette 91, Portage Christian 41

Mishawaka Marian 63, Goshen 32

Mississinewa 71, Norwell 53

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 81, Decatur Central 51

N. Posey 48, N. Knox 41

Owen Valley 68, W. Vigo 59

Rossville 92, Traders Point Christian 38

S. Bend Adams 69, Bowman Academy 54

S. Bend Career Academy 58, S. Bend Trinity 53, OT

S. Spencer 72, Ev. Harrison 48

Silver Creek 78, Charlestown 31

Wes-Del 53, Union City 42

Cass County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Logansport 59, Cass 53



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Jennings Co. 44

Beech Grove 47, Indpls Herron 36

Blue River 67, Wapahani 34

Brownsburg 47, Tri-West 41

Carroll (Flora) 80, Twin Lakes 54

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, DeKalb 25

Cascade 68, Western Boone 31

Central Noble 32, Goshen 28

Charlestown 47, New Washington 36

Clinton Prairie 58, Fountain Central 28

Columbus East 60, Bloomington North 34

Cowan 48, Union (Modoc) 32

Crown Point 69, Lowell 40

Decatur Central 53, Indpls Brebeuf 30

Dubois 89, Cannelton 14

Dubois 89, Washington Catholic 14

Edinburgh 45, Oldenburg 33

Fairfield 42, Angola 32

Faith Christian 43, N. Montgomery 36

Forest Park 36, Southridge 26

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Ft. Wayne North 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia 69, Leo 22

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Columbia City 50

Gibson Southern 53, Vincennes 40

Guerin Catholic 64, Indpls Shortridge 22

Hagerstown 54, Morristown 47

Indianapolis Homeschool 65, Indpls Attucks 30

Indpls Park Tudor 56, Traders Point Christian 23

Indpls Ritter 48, Monrovia 38

Indpls Roncalli 61, Whiteland 41

Knightstown 56, Indpls Irvington 21

Lake Central 57, Munster 46

Lakeland 46, E. Noble 37

Lawrence North 43, Carmel 40

Martinsville Tabernacle 69, Bloomington Lighthouse 45

Mishawaka 48, LaVille 42

Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 30

Mooresville 48, Terre Haute North 47

N. Judson 59, Morgan Twp. 33

N. Putnam 66, Cloverdale 41

New Palestine 78, New Castle 38

Northridge 73, Westview 30

Penn 69, S. Bend Adams 27

Portage 66, Hobart 14

Prairie Hts. 51, Lakewood Park 44

S. Bend Riley 32, Jimtown 26

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 44, Bremen 40

S. Bend Washington 56, Elkhart 25

Seymour 56, Bloomington South 48

Silver Creek 54, Jeffersonville 31

Southern Wells 62, Muncie Burris 55

Switzerland Co. 55, Milan 30

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Argos 39

Tri 82, Cambridge City 39

Trinity Lutheran 69, Indpls Lutheran 36

W. Noble 42, Wawasee 36

W. Vigo 41, S. Vermillion 32

Warren Central 63, Indpls Pike 44

Yorktown 69, Lapel 46

Cass County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Logansport 40, Cass 37