12/1 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk, Homestead win openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian opened its season with a 50-point win while Homestead’s Luke Goode crossed the 1,000 point milestone in the Spartans season-opening win to headline a busy night of local prep basketball action on Tuesday.
Zane Burke scored 28 to lead Blackhawk while Purdue recruit Caleb Furst added 24 as the Braves bested North Side 98-48. Freshman Brauntae Johnson paced the Legends with 24 points while sophomore Brashawn Bassett added 13.
Goode, who has signed with the University of Illinois, had 17 points to lead Homestead over visiting Huntington North. Fletcher Loyer, a move-in from Michigan, also had 17 for the Spartans. Loyer, a junior, verbally committed to Purdue last week.
Huntington North was led by Zach Hubartt and Sam Thompson with 15 points apiece.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 93, Hammond Morton 62
Argos 54, Tippecanoe Valley 48
Bloomington Lighthouse 79, Martinsville Tabernacle 19
Bloomington South 55, Milan 35
Brownstown 73, Salem 43
Crown Point 80, Illiana Christian 51
Eastbrook 67, Southern Wells 58
Eastern (Pekin) 69, Scottsburg 58
Elkhart 76, S. Bend Washington 60
Ev. Mater Dei 71, Tecumseh 44
Ev. Memorial 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49
Fishers 95, Muncie Central 52
Franklin Central 73, Lawrence Central 70
Frankton 66, Lawrence Central 44
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Ft. Wayne North 27
Ft. Wayne Concordia 48, Bellmont 46
Ft. Wayne Snider 66, E. Noble 46
Ft. Wayne Wayne 58, Lakewood Park 37
Homestead 64, Huntington North 50
Indpls Attucks 100, Purdue Polytechnic 52
Indpls Pike 75, Plainfield 50
Indpls Shortridge 76, Liberty Christian 71
Indpls Tech 107, Indpls Tindley 95
Michigan City 105, Lighthouse CPA 55
Michigan City Marquette 91, Portage Christian 41
Mishawaka Marian 63, Goshen 32
Mississinewa 71, Norwell 53
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 81, Decatur Central 51
N. Posey 48, N. Knox 41
Owen Valley 68, W. Vigo 59
Rossville 92, Traders Point Christian 38
S. Bend Adams 69, Bowman Academy 54
S. Bend Career Academy 58, S. Bend Trinity 53, OT
S. Spencer 72, Ev. Harrison 48
Silver Creek 78, Charlestown 31
Wes-Del 53, Union City 42
Cass County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Logansport 59, Cass 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Jennings Co. 44
Beech Grove 47, Indpls Herron 36
Blue River 67, Wapahani 34
Brownsburg 47, Tri-West 41
Carroll (Flora) 80, Twin Lakes 54
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, DeKalb 25
Cascade 68, Western Boone 31
Central Noble 32, Goshen 28
Charlestown 47, New Washington 36
Clinton Prairie 58, Fountain Central 28
Columbus East 60, Bloomington North 34
Cowan 48, Union (Modoc) 32
Crown Point 69, Lowell 40
Decatur Central 53, Indpls Brebeuf 30
Dubois 89, Cannelton 14
Dubois 89, Washington Catholic 14
Edinburgh 45, Oldenburg 33
Fairfield 42, Angola 32
Faith Christian 43, N. Montgomery 36
Forest Park 36, Southridge 26
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Ft. Wayne North 27
Ft. Wayne Concordia 69, Leo 22
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Columbia City 50
Gibson Southern 53, Vincennes 40
Guerin Catholic 64, Indpls Shortridge 22
Hagerstown 54, Morristown 47
Indianapolis Homeschool 65, Indpls Attucks 30
Indpls Park Tudor 56, Traders Point Christian 23
Indpls Ritter 48, Monrovia 38
Indpls Roncalli 61, Whiteland 41
Knightstown 56, Indpls Irvington 21
Lake Central 57, Munster 46
Lakeland 46, E. Noble 37
Lawrence North 43, Carmel 40
Martinsville Tabernacle 69, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
Mishawaka 48, LaVille 42
Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 30
Mooresville 48, Terre Haute North 47
N. Judson 59, Morgan Twp. 33
N. Putnam 66, Cloverdale 41
New Palestine 78, New Castle 38
Northridge 73, Westview 30
Penn 69, S. Bend Adams 27
Portage 66, Hobart 14
Prairie Hts. 51, Lakewood Park 44
S. Bend Riley 32, Jimtown 26
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 44, Bremen 40
S. Bend Washington 56, Elkhart 25
Seymour 56, Bloomington South 48
Silver Creek 54, Jeffersonville 31
Southern Wells 62, Muncie Burris 55
Switzerland Co. 55, Milan 30
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Argos 39
Tri 82, Cambridge City 39
Trinity Lutheran 69, Indpls Lutheran 36
W. Noble 42, Wawasee 36
W. Vigo 41, S. Vermillion 32
Warren Central 63, Indpls Pike 44
Yorktown 69, Lapel 46
Cass County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Logansport 40, Cass 37