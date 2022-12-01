FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In an interstate battle between the Hoosier and Buckeye state, Blackhawk Christian girls knocked off Wayne Trace, 48-33, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

In one of the only other northeast Indiana games on Thursday, Bishop Luers dominated Lakewood Park, 55-19, to improve to 4-4 for the year.

Girls Basketball Scores

Beech Grove 48, Indpls Shortridge 37

Bethany Christian 62, Prairie Hts. 39

Blackford 85, New Castle 45

Bloomington South 40, Terre Haute North 28

Bremen 76, Jimtown 60

Cascade 80, Parke Heritage 41

Center Grove 49, Indpls Cathedral 32

Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 31

Covenant Christian 45, Indpls Ritter 14

Covington 39, N. Montgomery 35

Dubois 47, Springs Valley 19

Eastern (Pekin) 44, Providence 29

Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Lakewood Park 19

Hagerstown 36, Cowan 34

Indiana Christian 87, Evansville North 63

Lanesville 59, Henryville 16

Lapel 38, Greenfield 36

Linton 57, Eastern (Greene) 28

N. Central (Farmersburg) 72, Shakamak 35

N. Decatur 49, Oldenburg 31

N. Harrison 50, New Albany 37

Scottsburg 57, Corydon 43

Seymour 46, Brownstown 33

Southmont 52, Attica 22

Switzerland Co. 59, Crothersville 24

Terre Haute South 50, S. Vermillion 13

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Plymouth 36

Tri 57, Blue River 23

Trinity Lutheran 71, Edinburgh 21

University 74, Anderson Prep Academy 18

Vincennes Rivet 41, Bloomfield 38

Wapahani 62, Cambridge City 24

Westview 55, W. Noble 29

Wood Memorial 61, Washington Catholic 28

Yorktown 52, Guerin Catholic 40