FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In an interstate battle between the Hoosier and Buckeye state, Blackhawk Christian girls knocked off Wayne Trace, 48-33, to improve to 4-2 on the season.
In one of the only other northeast Indiana games on Thursday, Bishop Luers dominated Lakewood Park, 55-19, to improve to 4-4 for the year.
Girls Basketball Scores
Beech Grove 48, Indpls Shortridge 37
Bethany Christian 62, Prairie Hts. 39
Blackford 85, New Castle 45
Bloomington South 40, Terre Haute North 28
Bremen 76, Jimtown 60
Cascade 80, Parke Heritage 41
Center Grove 49, Indpls Cathedral 32
Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 31
Covenant Christian 45, Indpls Ritter 14
Covington 39, N. Montgomery 35
Dubois 47, Springs Valley 19
Eastern (Pekin) 44, Providence 29
Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Lakewood Park 19
Hagerstown 36, Cowan 34
Indiana Christian 87, Evansville North 63
Lanesville 59, Henryville 16
Lapel 38, Greenfield 36
Linton 57, Eastern (Greene) 28
N. Central (Farmersburg) 72, Shakamak 35
N. Decatur 49, Oldenburg 31
N. Harrison 50, New Albany 37
Scottsburg 57, Corydon 43
Seymour 46, Brownstown 33
Southmont 52, Attica 22
Switzerland Co. 59, Crothersville 24
Terre Haute South 50, S. Vermillion 13
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Plymouth 36
Tri 57, Blue River 23
Trinity Lutheran 71, Edinburgh 21
University 74, Anderson Prep Academy 18
Vincennes Rivet 41, Bloomfield 38
Wapahani 62, Cambridge City 24
Westview 55, W. Noble 29
Wood Memorial 61, Washington Catholic 28
Yorktown 52, Guerin Catholic 40