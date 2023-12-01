FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Check here throughout the night for updated high school boys and girls basketball scores from around northeast Indiana on Friday, December 1.
Indiana HS Boys Basketball
Blackhawk Christian — New Haven —
Homestead — Warsaw —
North Side — DeKalb —
South Side — Snider —
Columbia City — Canterbury —
Leo — Heritage —
Bellmont — Whitko —
Southern Wells — Adams Central —
South Adams — Bluffton —
Woodlan — Jay County —
Churubusco — Westview —
Central Noble — Angola —
Fairfield — Prairie Heights —
Fremont — Lakeland —
Lakewood Park — Garrett —
Southwood — Wabash —
Taylor — Northfield —
Knox — Tippecanoe Valley —
North Miami — Maconaquah —
Manchester — Wawasee —
Peru — Kokomo —
Winamac — Rochester —
Eastbrook — Eastern —
Jimtown — Concord —
Northridge — Culver Academy —
NorthWood — Triton —
Ohio HS Boys Basketball
Van Wert — Crestview —
Hicksville — Fairview —
Ayersville — Edon —
Wayne Trace — Lincolnview —
Indiana HS Girls Basketball
Carroll — Homestead —
South Side — Snider —
Bishop Dwenger — Northrop —
Huntington North — Norwell —
Angola — Central Noble —
Lakeland Christian — Culver Academy —
Elwood — Oak Hill —
Frankton — Alexandria —
Mississinewa — Eastbrook —
Concord — NorthWood —
Mishawaka — Marquette Catholic —
Warsaw — Ben Davis —
Ohio HS Girls Basketball
Ayersville — Edon —
Delphos St. John’s — Wayne Trace —