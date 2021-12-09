12/08 Prep Basketball Recap – Carroll edges Warsaw

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Carroll used a big third quarter to hold off Warsaw for a 58-52 win on Wednesday night to headline a slate of girls basketball games in northeast Indiana.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Alexis Castator with 15 points, Kalya Gibbs and Jersey Paul added 13 points a piece.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 46, Leo 33

Bellmont 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 25

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58, Warsaw 52

Corydon 58, Austin 37

Crown Point 87, Lake Station 32

Eastside 41, Churubusco 37

Ev. Reitz 64, Ev. Harrison 17

Ft. Wayne Northrop 61, E. Noble 18

Griffith 36, Hebron 35

Indpls Chatard 62, Whiteland 45

Lapel 54, Madison-Grant 42

Michigan City Marquette 47, Hammond Morton 37

Monrovia 59, Indiana Math and Science Academy 13

Silver Creek 47, Floyd Central 34

Southwood 57, Mississinewa 51

Tippecanoe Valley 48, Triton 40

Tipton 70, Elwood 8

Tri 47, Randolph Southern 38

Union (Modoc) 58, Anderson Prep Academy 29

Union City 64, Centerville 31

Union Co. 36, Hagerstown 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

S. Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka, ppd.