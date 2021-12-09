12/08 Prep Basketball Recap – Carroll edges Warsaw

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Carroll used a big third quarter to hold off Warsaw for a 58-52 win on Wednesday night to headline a slate of girls basketball games in northeast Indiana.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Alexis Castator with 15 points, Kalya Gibbs and Jersey Paul added 13 points a piece.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 46, Leo 33
Bellmont 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 25
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58, Warsaw 52
Corydon 58, Austin 37
Crown Point 87, Lake Station 32
Eastside 41, Churubusco 37
Ev. Reitz 64, Ev. Harrison 17
Ft. Wayne Northrop 61, E. Noble 18
Griffith 36, Hebron 35
Indpls Chatard 62, Whiteland 45
Lapel 54, Madison-Grant 42
Michigan City Marquette 47, Hammond Morton 37
Monrovia 59, Indiana Math and Science Academy 13
Silver Creek 47, Floyd Central 34
Southwood 57, Mississinewa 51
Tippecanoe Valley 48, Triton 40
Tipton 70, Elwood 8
Tri 47, Randolph Southern 38
Union (Modoc) 58, Anderson Prep Academy 29
Union City 64, Centerville 31
Union Co. 36, Hagerstown 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
S. Bend Riley vs. Mishawaka, ppd.