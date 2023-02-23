FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly a dozen Bishop Luers student-athletes celebrated the next step in their academic and athletic careers during Thursday’s signing day.

In football, Charlie Stanski and Sam Koehl are staying in northeast Indiana to play at Trine University. Jaden Sykes is also staying in town to play at the University of Saint Francis. Meanwhile, Kolin Jolas signed with Tiffin University, Jackson McCullough inked with Kenyon College and Roel Pineda chose the University of Findlay.

In baseball, Johnny Bloom is heading to Purdue University Northwest, while Nate Heflin is heading to DePauw University. Qwenton Roach is staying in northeast Indiana to compete at Huntington University, along with Saint Francis signee Brayden McInturf.

Finally, volleyball standout Kayla Gumbel is staying in the Summit City to compete with Saint Francis.