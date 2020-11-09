11/9 Inside The Zone – Regionals Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven local teams will try to bring home a regional title this coming Friday and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down every match-up involving a team from Northeast Indiana in your latest edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” will feature 1A no. 1 South Adams at 1A no. 3 Southwood, as the two programs have a combined record of 45-2 over the past two years combined.

In 2A, Luers heads to Tipton, Concordia is at no. 1 Chatard in 3A, East Noble hosts Marion in 4A, Dwenger is at Zionsville in 5A, while Homestead is on the road at second-ranked Westfield in 6A.

Tune into the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, at 11 on Friday for coverage of every local regional title game!

