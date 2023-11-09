FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider, ranked no. 4 in the state’s latest IBCA poll, improved to 4-0 on the season with a hard-fought 52-49 win against a quality Warsaw team at Kilmer Court to headline area prep girls basketball on Thursday night.

Ciera Sims led the Panthers with 20 points while Purdue signee Jordyn Poole added 15 points and a team-high 4 assists.

Joslyn Bricker and Alexis Neely led Warsaw with 14 points apiece while Ball State commit Brooke Winchester racked up a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.