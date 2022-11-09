FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saniya Jackson and Destini Craig each tallied 16 points as Northrop won its home opener over Heritage by a score of 78-10 to headline area girls basketball action on Wednesday night.

Claire Bickel led Heritage with six points.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Boonville 45, Pike Central 21

Danville 57, University 48

Fishers 73, Anderson 18

Ft. Wayne Northrop 78, Heritage 10

Greenwood 46, New Palestine 37

Hamilton Southeastern 51, Franklin 35

Indpls Washington 38, Christel House Manual 24

Jeffersonville 54, Jasper 41

Kokomo 70, Taylor 17

LaVille 36, Bremen 27

Leo 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Northwestern 47, Rochester 20

Randolph Southern 50, Union City 44

S. Central (Union Mills) 58, Culver 35

Tipton 44, Lebanon 24