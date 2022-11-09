FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saniya Jackson and Destini Craig each tallied 16 points as Northrop won its home opener over Heritage by a score of 78-10 to headline area girls basketball action on Wednesday night.
Claire Bickel led Heritage with six points.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Boonville 45, Pike Central 21
Danville 57, University 48
Fishers 73, Anderson 18
Ft. Wayne Northrop 78, Heritage 10
Greenwood 46, New Palestine 37
Hamilton Southeastern 51, Franklin 35
Indpls Washington 38, Christel House Manual 24
Jeffersonville 54, Jasper 41
Kokomo 70, Taylor 17
LaVille 36, Bremen 27
Leo 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Northwestern 47, Rochester 20
Randolph Southern 50, Union City 44
S. Central (Union Mills) 58, Culver 35
Tipton 44, Lebanon 24