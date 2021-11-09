11/9 GBB: Girls Basketball Recap – Huntington North nips Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Taylor Double hit a game-winning three pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Vikings bested Snider 45-42 at Kilmer Court on Tuesday night to headline area girls basketball action.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 54, Delta 21

Argos 36, Triton 34

Bedford N. Lawrence 66, Bloomington North 28

Bellmont 44, Ft. Wayne Concordia 27

Bethany Christian 50, Jimtown 45

Bethesda Christian 60, N. Montgomery 42

Blue River 64, Centerville 15

Borden 36, Christian Academy 22

Bremen 52, LaVille 23

Brownsburg 45, Plainfield 39

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Angola 58

Cascade 65, Beech Grove 21

Cass 37, Manchester 32

Castle 65, Gibson Southern 56

Caston 63, Peru 28

Central Noble 45, Whitko 23

Clarksville 42, Crothersville 21

Clinton Central 66, Fountain Central 46

Cloverdale 41, Clay City 22

Columbia City 67, W. Noble 29

Corydon 74, Perry Central 26

Crown Point 78, Hammond Noll 26

Culver Academy 42, Tippecanoe Valley 33

DeKalb 40, Ft. Wayne North 20

Delphi 48, W. Central 30

E. Central 70, Franklin Co. 19

Eastbrook 55, Eastern (Greentown) 23

Eastern (Greene) 49, Loogootee 23

Eastside 53, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34

Edgewood 45, Bloomington South 32

Elkhart 73, Concord 37

Ev. Central 33, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25

Ev. Reitz 55, Ev. Bosse 30

Fairfield 52, Wawasee 28

Floyd Central 43, Austin 29

Frankfort 55, Elwood 33

Fremont 56, Lakewood Park 31

Frontier 53, Attica 30

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56, E. Noble 26

Ft. Wayne Luers 40, Adams Central 28

Ft. Wayne Wayne 58, Blackford 52

Glenn 53, Mishawaka 32

Goshen 50, Lakeland 44

Greenwood Christian 46, Decatur Central 43

Hagerstown 47, Indiana Math and Science Academy 9

Henryville 41, Rock Creek Academy 40

Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 42

Indiana Deaf 45, Central Christian 20

Indianapolis Homeschool 65, Indpls Attucks 17

Indpls Ben Davis 64, Mooresville 56

Indpls Lutheran 53, Edinburgh 41

Indpls Pike 62, Avon 57

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Madison Shawe 15

Jay Co. 66, Ft. Wayne South 55

LaCrosse 51, Culver 42

Lafayette Catholic 37, Logansport 33

Lanesville 53, Providence 11

Lawrence Central 61, Franklin Central 43

Lawrence North 64, Zionsville 63, OT

Leo 71, Churubusco 34

Madison 48, Lawrenceburg 47

McCutcheon 33, Clinton Prairie 31

Mishawaka Marian 61, Plymouth 34

Monroe Central 52, Daleville 24

Muncie Burris 42, Anderson Prep Academy 20

Muncie Central 41, Northeastern 38

Munster 46, Michigan City 34

N. Central (Farmersburg) 72, Union (Dugger) 9

N. Knox 64, Dubois 59

N. Putnam 68, Crawfordsville 38

New Albany 56, Brownstown 46

Northview 58, White River Valley 29

Northwestern 54, W. Lafayette 44

Norwell 72, Mississinewa 39

Oregon-Davis 57, S. Bend Trinity 34

Orleans 33, Barr-Reeve 31

Owen Valley 40, Greencastle 32

Parke Heritage 64, S. Putnam 46

Pendleton Hts. 65, New Castle 46

Pioneer 74, Southwood 63

Prairie Hts. 58, Westview 19

Princeton 51, Southridge 45

Purdue Polytechnic 56, Indpls Irvington 10

Rensselaer 65, Hanover Central 39

S. Bend Clay 32, Bowman Academy 20

S. Ripley 47, Milan 26

S. Spencer 57, Cannelton 22

Salem 74, Crawford Co. 41

Scottsburg 45, New Washington 37

Seeger 59, S. Newton 27

Shakamak 44, Washington Catholic 12

Southern Wells 58, Liberty Christian 31

Southmont 45, N. Vermillion 29

Springs Valley 51, Shoals 45

Sullivan 45, Bloomfield 39

Switzerland Co. 46, S. Dearborn 24

Tipton 57, Faith Christian 14

Traders Point Christian 30, Providence Cristo Rey 12

Tri 56, Morristown 42

Twin Lakes 58, Carroll (Flora) 41

Valparaiso 52, Kankakee Valley 22

W. Vigo 62, Terre Haute South 31

Waldron 54, Shelbyville 48

Warren Central 49, Indpls Cathedral 46

Washington 44, S. Knox 30

Washington Twp. 67, River Forest 46

Westfield 71, Tri-West 28

Winamac 37, Westville 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Granger Christian vs. S. Bend Riley, ppd.

Western Boone vs. Rossville, ppd.