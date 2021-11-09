11/9 GBB: Girls Basketball Recap – Huntington North nips Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Taylor Double hit a game-winning three pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Vikings bested Snider 45-42 at Kilmer Court on Tuesday night to headline area girls basketball action.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 54, Delta 21
Argos 36, Triton 34
Bedford N. Lawrence 66, Bloomington North 28
Bellmont 44, Ft. Wayne Concordia 27
Bethany Christian 50, Jimtown 45
Bethesda Christian 60, N. Montgomery 42
Blue River 64, Centerville 15
Borden 36, Christian Academy 22
Bremen 52, LaVille 23
Brownsburg 45, Plainfield 39
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Angola 58
Cascade 65, Beech Grove 21
Cass 37, Manchester 32
Castle 65, Gibson Southern 56
Caston 63, Peru 28
Central Noble 45, Whitko 23
Clarksville 42, Crothersville 21
Clinton Central 66, Fountain Central 46
Cloverdale 41, Clay City 22
Columbia City 67, W. Noble 29
Corydon 74, Perry Central 26
Crown Point 78, Hammond Noll 26
Culver Academy 42, Tippecanoe Valley 33
DeKalb 40, Ft. Wayne North 20
Delphi 48, W. Central 30
E. Central 70, Franklin Co. 19
Eastbrook 55, Eastern (Greentown) 23
Eastern (Greene) 49, Loogootee 23
Eastside 53, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34
Edgewood 45, Bloomington South 32
Elkhart 73, Concord 37
Ev. Central 33, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 25
Ev. Reitz 55, Ev. Bosse 30
Fairfield 52, Wawasee 28
Floyd Central 43, Austin 29
Frankfort 55, Elwood 33
Fremont 56, Lakewood Park 31
Frontier 53, Attica 30
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56, E. Noble 26
Ft. Wayne Luers 40, Adams Central 28
Ft. Wayne Wayne 58, Blackford 52
Glenn 53, Mishawaka 32
Goshen 50, Lakeland 44
Greenwood Christian 46, Decatur Central 43
Hagerstown 47, Indiana Math and Science Academy 9
Henryville 41, Rock Creek Academy 40
Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 42
Indiana Deaf 45, Central Christian 20
Indianapolis Homeschool 65, Indpls Attucks 17
Indpls Ben Davis 64, Mooresville 56
Indpls Lutheran 53, Edinburgh 41
Indpls Pike 62, Avon 57
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Madison Shawe 15
Jay Co. 66, Ft. Wayne South 55
LaCrosse 51, Culver 42
Lafayette Catholic 37, Logansport 33
Lanesville 53, Providence 11
Lawrence Central 61, Franklin Central 43
Lawrence North 64, Zionsville 63, OT
Leo 71, Churubusco 34
Madison 48, Lawrenceburg 47
McCutcheon 33, Clinton Prairie 31
Mishawaka Marian 61, Plymouth 34
Monroe Central 52, Daleville 24
Muncie Burris 42, Anderson Prep Academy 20
Muncie Central 41, Northeastern 38
Munster 46, Michigan City 34
N. Central (Farmersburg) 72, Union (Dugger) 9
N. Knox 64, Dubois 59
N. Putnam 68, Crawfordsville 38
New Albany 56, Brownstown 46
Northview 58, White River Valley 29
Northwestern 54, W. Lafayette 44
Norwell 72, Mississinewa 39
Oregon-Davis 57, S. Bend Trinity 34
Orleans 33, Barr-Reeve 31
Owen Valley 40, Greencastle 32
Parke Heritage 64, S. Putnam 46
Pendleton Hts. 65, New Castle 46
Pioneer 74, Southwood 63
Prairie Hts. 58, Westview 19
Princeton 51, Southridge 45
Purdue Polytechnic 56, Indpls Irvington 10
Rensselaer 65, Hanover Central 39
S. Bend Clay 32, Bowman Academy 20
S. Ripley 47, Milan 26
S. Spencer 57, Cannelton 22
Salem 74, Crawford Co. 41
Scottsburg 45, New Washington 37
Seeger 59, S. Newton 27
Shakamak 44, Washington Catholic 12
Southern Wells 58, Liberty Christian 31
Southmont 45, N. Vermillion 29
Springs Valley 51, Shoals 45
Sullivan 45, Bloomfield 39
Switzerland Co. 46, S. Dearborn 24
Tipton 57, Faith Christian 14
Traders Point Christian 30, Providence Cristo Rey 12
Tri 56, Morristown 42
Twin Lakes 58, Carroll (Flora) 41
Valparaiso 52, Kankakee Valley 22
W. Vigo 62, Terre Haute South 31
Waldron 54, Shelbyville 48
Warren Central 49, Indpls Cathedral 46
Washington 44, S. Knox 30
Washington Twp. 67, River Forest 46
Westfield 71, Tri-West 28
Winamac 37, Westville 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Granger Christian vs. S. Bend Riley, ppd.
Western Boone vs. Rossville, ppd.