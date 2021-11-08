11/8 Inside The Zone – Regional Championship Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a stunning night of sectional championship games it is on to regionals as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports & WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down this week’s match-ups – including the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” between rivals Adams Central and South Adams!

Other games taking center stage this week on the Highlight Zone will be Carroll hosting Westfield in 6A, in 5A the Bishop Dwenger Saints on the road at Zionsville, and 3A Norwell hosting Brebeuf, as Eastside hosting Eastbrook in 2A.