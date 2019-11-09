11/8 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead defeated Carroll in your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" to earn a 6A sectional title, Warsaw won its first-ever sectional championship, Bishop Dwenger won its first 5A sectional crown, East Noble edged NE8 rival Leo in Kendallville, Concordia crushed Peru, Eastside won its first sectional title, and South Adams and Adams Central both won a sectional and will meet next Friday at regionals in your week 13 "Game of the Week!"