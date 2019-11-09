11/8 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne bested Canterbury 49-24 to headline area girls basketball action on Friday night.
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Austin 51, S. Ripley 40
Batesville 44, Hauser 40
Bethesda Christian 65, Sheridan 28
Blackford 48, Daleville 36
Blue River 50, Waldron 44
Cass 31, Manchester 26
Central Christian 71, Victory Christian Academy 18
Eastern (Pekin) 59, Borden 21
Edinburgh 86, Indpls Metro 19
Ft. Wayne Wayne 49, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 24
Jeffersonville 80, N. Harrison 41
Lakeland 55, DeKalb 21
Martinsville 34, Avon 32
N. Daviess 60, Shoals 26
Northeastern 74, Randolph Southern 27
Rushville 68, New Castle 37
S. Putnam 54, Cloverdale 39
Seeger 56, Crawfordsville 39
Triton 31, Manchester 26
University 55, Guerin Catholic 26