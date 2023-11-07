FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 19th-ranked Norwell topped 16th-ranked Northrop at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium while no. 4 Snider bested Huntington North at Kilmer Court to headline area girls basketball action on Tuesday night.

The Knights bested the Bruins 56-52 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Northrop was led by IUPUI recruit Destini Craig with 18 points while Khala Williams-Thomas tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Snider moved to 3-0 with a 61-29 victory over the Vikings. Snider jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Ciara Sims and Zy’Ann Phinezy each had 10 points to lead a balanced Snider attack while Huntington North’s Marissa Trout led all scorers with 11 points.