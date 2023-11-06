FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of local high school football teams are in some rarified air as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports helps you break down the regional round of the playoffs with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” comes in 2A as Bishop Luers will play host to Bluffton. The Knights are coming off a 42-0 win at Manchester last week where Gio Jimenez led the way on the ground. Bluffton bested Eastern 41-6 to win its second sectional championship in a row and the third sectional in program history. Sophomore running back Khamel Moore carried 16 times for 99 yards and a score against the Comets. The Luers-Bluffton showdown will be a rematch of last year’s regional championship game at Luersfield that saw the Knights win 35-6.

In 5A Snider will hit the road to face a historically strong Mishawaka program. The Panthers are coming off a 49-14 dismantling of North Side in the sectional title game that saw Uriah Buchanan score three touchdowns in the first quarter to set the tone. Snider and Mishawka met last year at regionals, with the Panthers falling behind early but rallying to defeat the Cavemen 41-27 on the road.

Leo won its first sectional title since 2011 last Friday night, beating Bishop Dwenger 31-13 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Kaden Hurst led the Lions with 8 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown plus an interception on defense. The Lions will head down to Mississinewa to face an Indians team that knocked off Kokomo 31-24 in the sectional title game and is 12-0 on the season and ranked no. 5 in the 4A state poll.

Adams Central is back in the regional round for the third year in a row, as the Jets head to Carroll (Flora) on Friday. The Jets hammered Madison-Grant 56-14 last Friday, but should get a tougher test on Friday against an undefeated Cougars team. However, history is on AC’s side, as the Jets beat Carroll 35-0 in the regional round at Minnich Field last year.

Tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday at 11 p.m. – Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show – for complete coverage of this week’s playoff games!