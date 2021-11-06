11/5 Girls Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops Southern Wells

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Haley Kline led the way with 17 points as 1A no. 13 Blackhawk Christian topped Southern Wells 64-22 to headline a small slate of local girls basketball games on Friday night.
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alexandria 64, Cowan 35
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Mooresville 44
Blackford 62, Daleville 26
Cascade 47, Indpls Park Tudor 35
Eastern (Pekin) 55, Borden 18
Edinburgh 53, Central Christian 15
Elkhart 66, Oregon-Davis 31
Ev. Harrison 30, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20
Franklin Co. 51, Rising Sun 46
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Southern Wells 22
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 17
Hauser 49, Batesville 46
Indiana Math and Science Academy 43, Providence Cristo Rey 10
Jac-Cen-Del 53, Greensburg 50
Jeffersonville 43, N. Harrison 42
Lakeland 55, DeKalb 40
N. Knox 45, Washington 35
N. Miami 0, S. Newton 0
Northwestern 48, Carroll (Flora) 39
Oldenburg 46, Providence 32
Randolph Southern 46, Northeastern 37
Rushville 52, New Castle 25
S. Ripley 45, Austin 35
Seeger 55, Crawfordsville 29
Union Co. 54, Milan 16
Wabash Valley HomeSchool 38, Living Water Homeschool 22
Waldron 59, Blue River 41
Western 62, Eastern (Greentown) 15
Whitko 44, Ft. Wayne North 34