11/5 Girls Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops Southern Wells

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Haley Kline led the way with 17 points as 1A no. 13 Blackhawk Christian topped Southern Wells 64-22 to headline a small slate of local girls basketball games on Friday night.

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Alexandria 64, Cowan 35

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Mooresville 44

Blackford 62, Daleville 26

Cascade 47, Indpls Park Tudor 35

Eastern (Pekin) 55, Borden 18

Edinburgh 53, Central Christian 15

Elkhart 66, Oregon-Davis 31

Ev. Harrison 30, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20

Franklin Co. 51, Rising Sun 46

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Southern Wells 22

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 17

Hauser 49, Batesville 46

Indiana Math and Science Academy 43, Providence Cristo Rey 10

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Greensburg 50

Jeffersonville 43, N. Harrison 42

Lakeland 55, DeKalb 40

N. Knox 45, Washington 35

N. Miami 0, S. Newton 0

Northwestern 48, Carroll (Flora) 39

Oldenburg 46, Providence 32

Randolph Southern 46, Northeastern 37

Rushville 52, New Castle 25

S. Ripley 45, Austin 35

Seeger 55, Crawfordsville 29

Union Co. 54, Milan 16

Wabash Valley HomeSchool 38, Living Water Homeschool 22

Waldron 59, Blue River 41

Western 62, Eastern (Greentown) 15

Whitko 44, Ft. Wayne North 34