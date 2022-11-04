Sectional Championship Games
6A
Warsaw — Carroll —
Lafayette Jeff — Crown Point —
5A
North Side — Snider —
Mishawaka — Concord —
4A
Leo — Columbia City —
Mississinewa — Kokomo —
3A
Yorktown — Norwell —
Bishop Chatard — Guerin Catholic —
2A
Bishop Luers — Eastside —
Eastbrook — Bluffton —
1A
Adams Central — Northfield —
West Central — Carroll (Flora) —
OHSAA
Division VII Regional Quarterfinals
Delphos Jefferson — Antwerp —
Indiana Girls Basketball
GBB: DeKalb — Lakeland —
GBB: Manchester — Triton —
GBB: Peru — Oak Hill —