FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop turned what was supposed to be one of the area’s best girls games this season into a rout while the Wayne boys used a balanced scoring attack to best Leo on the road to headline area prep hoops action on Wednesday.
At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium 4A no. 6 Northrop took a 23-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back as the Bruins topped 4A no. 7 Carroll 81-52. Saniya Jackson led the Bruins 1ith 17 points while Niya Bell added 15. Kayla Gibbs paced Carroll with 16 points while Taylor Fordyce chipped in with 15.
At Leo High School four Generals scored in double figures as Wayne topped the host Lions 65-53. Jevon Lewis had 15 points to lead the Generals, HJ Dillard 14, Monte Smith 11, and Preston Comer 10. Trey Hiteshew led Leo with 16 points while Jackson McGee added 13.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Leo 53
Hobart 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 39
Indpls Ben Davis 55, Southport 52, OT
Indpls Ritter 59, Indpls Scecina 45
Jeffersonville 76, Lou. Doss, Ky. 53
LaPorte LaLumiere 71, S. Bend Career Academy 38
Muncie Central 55, Guerin Catholic 47
Northfield 48, S. Adams 31
Seton Catholic 68, Hagerstown 48
Cass County Invitational
First Round(equals)
Logansport 59, Pioneer 25
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 53, Charlestown 51
Eastbrook 60, Southwood 33
Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Mater Dei 38
Frankton 58, Eastern (Greentown) 15
Fremont 36, Heritage 16
Ft. Wayne Northrop 81, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
Hamilton Southeastern 60, Noblesville 48
Indpls Scecina 54, Indpls Herron 28
Kokomo 61, Lafayette Jeff 38
LaVille 48, Triton 24
Lafayette Catholic 57, Lafayette Harrison 48
Michigan City Marquette 63, Oregon-Davis 29
Monroe Central 49, Union City 15
N. Posey 53, Boonville 37
Northwestern 64, Maconaquah 18
Randolph Southern 58, Daleville 17
Rochester 35, Culver 23
S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 11
S. Knox 44, Sullivan 32
Southern Wells 53, Muncie Burris 22
Tri-Central 53, Wes-Del 13
Cass County Tournament
First Round(equals)
Pioneer 54, Logansport 43