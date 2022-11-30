FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop turned what was supposed to be one of the area’s best girls games this season into a rout while the Wayne boys used a balanced scoring attack to best Leo on the road to headline area prep hoops action on Wednesday.

At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium 4A no. 6 Northrop took a 23-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back as the Bruins topped 4A no. 7 Carroll 81-52. Saniya Jackson led the Bruins 1ith 17 points while Niya Bell added 15. Kayla Gibbs paced Carroll with 16 points while Taylor Fordyce chipped in with 15.

At Leo High School four Generals scored in double figures as Wayne topped the host Lions 65-53. Jevon Lewis had 15 points to lead the Generals, HJ Dillard 14, Monte Smith 11, and Preston Comer 10. Trey Hiteshew led Leo with 16 points while Jackson McGee added 13.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Leo 53

Hobart 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 39

Indpls Ben Davis 55, Southport 52, OT

Indpls Ritter 59, Indpls Scecina 45

Jeffersonville 76, Lou. Doss, Ky. 53

LaPorte LaLumiere 71, S. Bend Career Academy 38

Muncie Central 55, Guerin Catholic 47

Northfield 48, S. Adams 31

Seton Catholic 68, Hagerstown 48

Cass County Invitational

First Round(equals)

Logansport 59, Pioneer 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Austin 53, Charlestown 51

Eastbrook 60, Southwood 33

Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Mater Dei 38

Frankton 58, Eastern (Greentown) 15

Fremont 36, Heritage 16

Ft. Wayne Northrop 81, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

Hamilton Southeastern 60, Noblesville 48

Indpls Scecina 54, Indpls Herron 28

Kokomo 61, Lafayette Jeff 38

LaVille 48, Triton 24

Lafayette Catholic 57, Lafayette Harrison 48

Michigan City Marquette 63, Oregon-Davis 29

Monroe Central 49, Union City 15

N. Posey 53, Boonville 37

Northwestern 64, Maconaquah 18

Randolph Southern 58, Daleville 17

Rochester 35, Culver 23

S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 11

S. Knox 44, Sullivan 32

Southern Wells 53, Muncie Burris 22

Tri-Central 53, Wes-Del 13

Cass County Tournament

First Round(equals)

Pioneer 54, Logansport 43