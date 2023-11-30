FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo held off potential sectional foe Garrett in a defensive struggle, while Woodlan rolled past Hicksville to highlight the girls basketball action around northeast Indiana.
At Leo High School, the Lions improved to 6-3 on the season with a 30-20 win over Garrett. Leah Shappell led the Lions with 15 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Meanwhile, Woodlan (5-3) knocked off Hicksville 50-16 in an interstate showdown. Reagan Widenhoefer led the Warriors with 11 points in Thursday’s win.
Girls Prep Basketball Scoreboard
Barr-Reeve 37, Pike Central 10
Beech Grove 52, Indpls Shortridge 29
Bethany Christian 60, Prairie Heights 34
Blackford 41, Bluffton 33
Borden 58, New Washington 33
Castle 53, Jasper 42
Center Grove 53, Indpls Cathedral 37
Clay City 46, Riverton Parke 41
Connersville 48, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43
Delphi 54, Frankfort 21
Elkhart 36, Glenn 31
Evansville Memorial 69, S. Spencer 47
Ft. Wayne Luers 48, Lakewood Park 42
Indpls Roncalli 54, Heritage Christian 34
Indy Brebeuf 44, Speedway 27
Lapel 50, Greenfield 44
N. Judson 60, Argos 54
N. Montgomery 53, Covington 44
Rensselaer 60, Winamac 24
Rossville 37, N. White 23
Scottsburg 63, Corydon 43
Seven Oaks Classical 53, Mooresville Christian 37
Shakamak 45, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40
Southmont 57, Attica 23
Switzerland Co. 61, Gallatin Co., Ky. 32
Tippecanoe Valley 47, Plymouth 33
Trinity Lutheran 58, Edinburgh 31
University 58, Anderson Prep Academy 39
Vincennes Rivet 42, Bloomfield 40
W. Central 70, Oregon-Davis 28
W. Noble 44, Westview 31
W. Washington 54, Mitchell 27
Wapahani 53, Cambridge City Lincoln 18
Wawasee 51, Elkhart Christian 18
Western 56, Carroll (Flora) 41
Woodlan 50, Hicksville, Ohio 16