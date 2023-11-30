FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo held off potential sectional foe Garrett in a defensive struggle, while Woodlan rolled past Hicksville to highlight the girls basketball action around northeast Indiana.

At Leo High School, the Lions improved to 6-3 on the season with a 30-20 win over Garrett. Leah Shappell led the Lions with 15 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Meanwhile, Woodlan (5-3) knocked off Hicksville 50-16 in an interstate showdown. Reagan Widenhoefer led the Warriors with 11 points in Thursday’s win.

Girls Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Barr-Reeve 37, Pike Central 10

Beech Grove 52, Indpls Shortridge 29

Bethany Christian 60, Prairie Heights 34

Blackford 41, Bluffton 33

Borden 58, New Washington 33

Castle 53, Jasper 42

Center Grove 53, Indpls Cathedral 37

Clay City 46, Riverton Parke 41

Connersville 48, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43

Delphi 54, Frankfort 21

Elkhart 36, Glenn 31

Evansville Memorial 69, S. Spencer 47

Ft. Wayne Luers 48, Lakewood Park 42

Indpls Roncalli 54, Heritage Christian 34

Indy Brebeuf 44, Speedway 27

Lapel 50, Greenfield 44

N. Judson 60, Argos 54

N. Montgomery 53, Covington 44

Rensselaer 60, Winamac 24

Rossville 37, N. White 23

Scottsburg 63, Corydon 43

Seven Oaks Classical 53, Mooresville Christian 37

Shakamak 45, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40

Southmont 57, Attica 23

Switzerland Co. 61, Gallatin Co., Ky. 32

Tippecanoe Valley 47, Plymouth 33

Trinity Lutheran 58, Edinburgh 31

University 58, Anderson Prep Academy 39

Vincennes Rivet 42, Bloomfield 40

W. Central 70, Oregon-Davis 28

W. Noble 44, Westview 31

W. Washington 54, Mitchell 27

Wapahani 53, Cambridge City Lincoln 18

Wawasee 51, Elkhart Christian 18

Western 56, Carroll (Flora) 41

Woodlan 50, Hicksville, Ohio 16