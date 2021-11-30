11/30 Prep Basketball Recap – Central Noble, Northrop, Blackhawk, Snider win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian became Central Noble’s all-time leading scorer, Jalen Jackson tallied 32 points and 13 rebounds in a Northrop win at New Haven, reigning 2A state champ Blackhawk Christian topped North Side, while Aidan Lambert’s 40 points led Snider over East Noble in a full night of local prep hoops action on Tuesday.
Essegian came in with 1,740 career points – one shy of Sydney Freeman’s school record of 1,741. It didn’t take long for Essegian to eclipse the mark, as the University of Wisconsin recruit drilled a three just 12 seconds into the game. Essegian ended the game with 33 points as the 2A no. 1 Cougars bested visiting Hamilton 76-10.
Jackson, a UIC signee, helped Northrop beat New Haven 61-51 at Armstrong Arena. Darrion Brooks and Jeremiah Cottrell led the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece.
Josh Furst and Gage Sefton helped Blackhawk, ranked no. 3 in the latest 2A state poll, win 71-65 at By Hey Arena.
At Kilmer Court, Lambert’s 40 points combined with 26 from Karson Jenkins helped Snider best visiting East Noble 85-62. Chris Hood paced the Knights with 24 points and 8 rebounds.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 51, Yorktown 49
Argos 31, Tippecanoe Valley 29
Beech Grove 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 49
Bethany Christian 62, Lakeland Christian 42
Bloomington Lighthouse 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 29
Brownstown 72, Salem 40
Central Noble 76, Hamilton 10
Concord 66, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 63
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49
Crown Point 45, Illiana Christian 35
Delta 65, Winchester 45
Elkhart 51, S. Bend Washington 41
Evansville Christian 70, Apollo, Ky. 46
Fishers 77, Indpls Metro 47
Floyd Central 51, Meade Co., Ky. 34
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne North 65
Ft. Wayne Concordia 61, Bellmont 38
Ft. Wayne Northrop 61, New Haven 51
Ft. Wayne Snider 85, E. Noble 62
Glenn 67, S. Bend Clay 40
Highland 45, River Forest 35
Indpls Attucks 86, Purdue Polytechnic 41
Indpls N. Central 67, Christel House Manual 36
Jasper 76, Ev. Bosse 71
Lawrence Central 61, Franklin Central 58
Lawrenceburg 59, Franklin Co. 56
Liberty Christian 75, Indpls Shortridge 57
Mishawaka Marian 56, Goshen 39
Mississinewa 64, Norwell 61
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 64, Tecumseh 60
N. Knox 48, Clay City 42
Phalen 71, Anderson Prep Academy 61
Red Hill, Ill. 72, Ev. Day 71
S. Bend Riley 66, Jimtown 46
S. Spencer 61, Ev. Harrison 50
Scottsburg 62, Eastern (Pekin) 43
Silver Creek 73, Charlestown 40
Taylor 57, N. Miami 47
Triton 47, Plymouth 33
Wes-Del 70, Union City 48
Westfield 71, Pendleton Hts. 36
Westville 53, Hanover Central 51
Whiteland 68, Columbus East 56
Woodlan 67, Garrett 38
Cass County Invitational
Round 1(equals)
Pioneer 45, Logansport 44
Lafayette Tournament
Round 1(equals)
Lafayette Catholic 71, Twin Lakes 63
Lafayette Harrison 72, Rensselaer 40
Lafayette-jefferson 63, McCutcheon 41
W. Lafayette 54, Benton Central 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 56, Churubusco 53
Anderson 64, Marion 33
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Jennings Co. 34
Blue River 77, Wapahani 63
Borden 56, New Washington 52
Brownsburg 49, Tri-West 43
Carmel 79, Lawrence North 50
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, DeKalb 20
Cascade 58, Western Boone 23
Columbia City 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40
Columbus East 59, Bloomington North 42
Crown Point 79, Lowell 30
Culver Academy 41, LaCrosse 33
Dubois 65, Washington Catholic 23
Edinburgh 42, Oldenburg 37
Eminence 54, Providence Cristo Rey 13
Fairfield 56, Angola 47
Forest Park 46, Southridge 23
Franklin 48, Center Grove 45
Frontier 67, S. Newton 22
Ft. Wayne Wayne 51, New Haven 10
Goshen 44, Central Noble 27
Greenfield 40, Indpls Chatard 36
Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Shortridge 14
Huntington North 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 25
Indpls Attucks 47, Heritage Christian 46
Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Cathedral 45
Indpls Park Tudor 61, Traders Point Christian 20
Indpls Perry Meridian 62, Beech Grove 29
Indpls Pike 54, Warren Central 44
Indpls Ritter 44, Monrovia 39
Indpls Roncalli 50, Whiteland 35
Jay Co. 64, Northeastern 33
Jimtown 54, S. Bend Riley 38
Kankakee Valley 52, Michigan City 41
Knightstown 43, Indpls Irvington 20
Kouts 52, Washington Twp. 46
Lake Central 67, Munster 40
Lakeland 56, E. Noble 38
Lapel 63, Yorktown 42
Linton 56, Owen Valley 31
Loogootee 31, Orleans 27
Maconaquah 64, Northfield 43
Martinsville Tabernacle 56, Bloomington Lighthouse 16
Mishawaka 51, LaVille 48
Mitchell 57, Brown Co. 41
Mooresville 57, Terre Haute North 33
Morgan Twp. 49, N. Judson 48
N. Decatur 53, S. Ripley 42
N. Harrison 45, Jasper 25
N. Montgomery 53, Faith Christian 33
N. Putnam 56, Cloverdale 33
N. White 57, Tri-County 35
New Castle 54, New Palestine 51
Northridge 58, Westview 22
Northwestern 59, Wabash 31
Parke Heritage 52, Southmont 37
Penn 57, S. Bend Adams 46
Plainfield 66, Avon 51
Prairie Hts. 61, Lakewood Park 33
Princeton 46, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 29
Providence 48, Christian Academy 22
Rising Sun 49, S. Dearborn 36
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, Bremen 36
S. Bend Washington 67, Elkhart 25
S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Boone Grove 25
Sheridan 64, Frankfort 26
Switzerland Co. 61, Milan 33
Triton Central 51, Greensburg 46
Union (Modoc) 41, Cowan 36
University 60, Clinton Prairie 52
Vincennes 55, Gibson Southern 51
W. Vigo 42, S. Vermillion 35
Warsaw 54, NorthWood 21
Wawasee 55, W. Noble 22
Whitko 53, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 32
Winamac 57, W. Central 29
Wood Memorial 57, Evansville Christian 26
Woodlan 48, Eastside 37
Cass County Invitational
Round 1(equals)
Pioneer 65, Logansport 34