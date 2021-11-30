11/30 Prep Basketball Recap – Central Noble, Northrop, Blackhawk, Snider win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Essegian became Central Noble’s all-time leading scorer, Jalen Jackson tallied 32 points and 13 rebounds in a Northrop win at New Haven, reigning 2A state champ Blackhawk Christian topped North Side, while Aidan Lambert’s 40 points led Snider over East Noble in a full night of local prep hoops action on Tuesday.

It took @BadgerMBB recruit Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) 12 seconds tonight to break Sydney Freeman's school record of 1,741 points as he drained this 3⃣ ball on the game's 1st possession. Essegian came in with 1,740 pts. @NECC_Athletics @CNCougarsSports @CNJrSrHigh @JohnBodey1 pic.twitter.com/BBi5UkGC6g — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) December 1, 2021

Essegian came in with 1,740 career points – one shy of Sydney Freeman’s school record of 1,741. It didn’t take long for Essegian to eclipse the mark, as the University of Wisconsin recruit drilled a three just 12 seconds into the game. Essegian ended the game with 33 points as the 2A no. 1 Cougars bested visiting Hamilton 76-10.

Jackson, a UIC signee, helped Northrop beat New Haven 61-51 at Armstrong Arena. Darrion Brooks and Jeremiah Cottrell led the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece.

Josh Furst and Gage Sefton helped Blackhawk, ranked no. 3 in the latest 2A state poll, win 71-65 at By Hey Arena.

At Kilmer Court, Lambert’s 40 points combined with 26 from Karson Jenkins helped Snider best visiting East Noble 85-62. Chris Hood paced the Knights with 24 points and 8 rebounds.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 51, Yorktown 49

Argos 31, Tippecanoe Valley 29

Beech Grove 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 49

Bethany Christian 62, Lakeland Christian 42

Bloomington Lighthouse 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 29

Brownstown 72, Salem 40

Central Noble 76, Hamilton 10

Concord 66, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 63

Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49

Crown Point 45, Illiana Christian 35

Delta 65, Winchester 45

Elkhart 51, S. Bend Washington 41

Evansville Christian 70, Apollo, Ky. 46

Fishers 77, Indpls Metro 47

Floyd Central 51, Meade Co., Ky. 34

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne North 65

Ft. Wayne Concordia 61, Bellmont 38

Ft. Wayne Northrop 61, New Haven 51

Ft. Wayne Snider 85, E. Noble 62

Glenn 67, S. Bend Clay 40

Highland 45, River Forest 35

Indpls Attucks 86, Purdue Polytechnic 41

Indpls N. Central 67, Christel House Manual 36

Jasper 76, Ev. Bosse 71

Lawrence Central 61, Franklin Central 58

Lawrenceburg 59, Franklin Co. 56

Liberty Christian 75, Indpls Shortridge 57

Mishawaka Marian 56, Goshen 39

Mississinewa 64, Norwell 61

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 64, Tecumseh 60

N. Knox 48, Clay City 42

Phalen 71, Anderson Prep Academy 61

Red Hill, Ill. 72, Ev. Day 71

S. Bend Riley 66, Jimtown 46

S. Spencer 61, Ev. Harrison 50

Scottsburg 62, Eastern (Pekin) 43

Silver Creek 73, Charlestown 40

Taylor 57, N. Miami 47

Triton 47, Plymouth 33

Wes-Del 70, Union City 48

Westfield 71, Pendleton Hts. 36

Westville 53, Hanover Central 51

Whiteland 68, Columbus East 56

Woodlan 67, Garrett 38

Cass County Invitational

Round 1(equals)

Pioneer 45, Logansport 44

Lafayette Tournament

Round 1(equals)

Lafayette Catholic 71, Twin Lakes 63

Lafayette Harrison 72, Rensselaer 40

Lafayette-jefferson 63, McCutcheon 41

W. Lafayette 54, Benton Central 51

Adams Central 56, Churubusco 53

Anderson 64, Marion 33

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Jennings Co. 34

Blue River 77, Wapahani 63

Borden 56, New Washington 52

Brownsburg 49, Tri-West 43

Carmel 79, Lawrence North 50

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, DeKalb 20

Cascade 58, Western Boone 23

Columbia City 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40

Columbus East 59, Bloomington North 42

Crown Point 79, Lowell 30

Culver Academy 41, LaCrosse 33

Dubois 65, Washington Catholic 23

Edinburgh 42, Oldenburg 37

Eminence 54, Providence Cristo Rey 13

Fairfield 56, Angola 47

Forest Park 46, Southridge 23

Franklin 48, Center Grove 45

Frontier 67, S. Newton 22

Ft. Wayne Wayne 51, New Haven 10

Goshen 44, Central Noble 27

Greenfield 40, Indpls Chatard 36

Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Shortridge 14

Huntington North 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 25

Indpls Attucks 47, Heritage Christian 46

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Cathedral 45

Indpls Park Tudor 61, Traders Point Christian 20

Indpls Perry Meridian 62, Beech Grove 29

Indpls Pike 54, Warren Central 44

Indpls Ritter 44, Monrovia 39

Indpls Roncalli 50, Whiteland 35

Jay Co. 64, Northeastern 33

Jimtown 54, S. Bend Riley 38

Kankakee Valley 52, Michigan City 41

Knightstown 43, Indpls Irvington 20

Kouts 52, Washington Twp. 46

Lake Central 67, Munster 40

Lakeland 56, E. Noble 38

Lapel 63, Yorktown 42

Linton 56, Owen Valley 31

Loogootee 31, Orleans 27

Maconaquah 64, Northfield 43

Martinsville Tabernacle 56, Bloomington Lighthouse 16

Mishawaka 51, LaVille 48

Mitchell 57, Brown Co. 41

Mooresville 57, Terre Haute North 33

Morgan Twp. 49, N. Judson 48

N. Decatur 53, S. Ripley 42

N. Harrison 45, Jasper 25

N. Montgomery 53, Faith Christian 33

N. Putnam 56, Cloverdale 33

N. White 57, Tri-County 35

New Castle 54, New Palestine 51

Northridge 58, Westview 22

Northwestern 59, Wabash 31

Parke Heritage 52, Southmont 37

Penn 57, S. Bend Adams 46

Plainfield 66, Avon 51

Prairie Hts. 61, Lakewood Park 33

Princeton 46, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 29

Providence 48, Christian Academy 22

Rising Sun 49, S. Dearborn 36

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, Bremen 36

S. Bend Washington 67, Elkhart 25

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Boone Grove 25

Sheridan 64, Frankfort 26

Switzerland Co. 61, Milan 33

Triton Central 51, Greensburg 46

Union (Modoc) 41, Cowan 36

University 60, Clinton Prairie 52

Vincennes 55, Gibson Southern 51

W. Vigo 42, S. Vermillion 35

Warsaw 54, NorthWood 21

Wawasee 55, W. Noble 22

Whitko 53, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 32

Winamac 57, W. Central 29

Wood Memorial 57, Evansville Christian 26

Woodlan 48, Eastside 37

Cass County Invitational

Round 1(equals)

Pioneer 65, Logansport 34