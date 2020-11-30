11/30 Inside The Zone – Season Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the state title games in the books after a busy Thanksgiving weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini put a wrap on the 2020 high school football season with the final edition of Inside The Zone!

In this week’s show the two break down the 2A and 1A state title games that saw both Bishop Luers and South Adams lose by one point.

The two also hand out their end of the season awards, including Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Team of the Year.