FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jevon Lewis buried a 70-foot shoot to beat the halftime buzzer on his way to a game-high 32 points as Wayne bested Leo 72-57 in Anthony Brewer’s head coaching debut for the Generals.

It's only week 2 of the boys basketball season but Jevon Lewis (@Jevonlewisjr) has early dibs on 'shot of the year!' The Wayne senior beating the halftime buzzer vs. Leo from 7⃣0⃣ feet! #SCtop10 @ESPNAssignDesk @WayneHoops pic.twitter.com/iIX5PMRD6D — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) November 30, 2023

Chase Barnes added 14 points for Wayne while Khalyn Williams-Thomas tallied 10.

Jackson McGee led Leo with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Trey Hiteshew and Nolan Hiteshew each chipped in with 8.