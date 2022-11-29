FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sophomore Kellen Pickett tallied a game-high 24 points as 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested visiting North Side 72-61 on the night Blackhawk’s court was dedicated to late coach Marc Davidson to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethesda Christian 65, Providence Cristo Rey 28

Brownstown 83, Salem 42

Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-County 45

Center Grove 75, Franklin 40

Clay City 53, N. Knox 28

Concord 45, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 41

Danville 84, Monrovia 55

Delta 57, Winchester 53

Evansville Christian 55, Owensboro Apollo, Ky. 44

Floyd Central 64, Meade Co., Ky. 21

Frankton 47, Muncie Burris 42

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Ft. Wayne North 61

Ft. Wayne Concordia 51, Bellmont 44

Heritage Hills 67, Perry Central 52

Indpls N. Central 86, Christel House Manual 61

Indpls Park Tudor 51, Greenwood Christian 47

Indpls Shortridge 53, Liberty Christian 46

Jasper 73, Evansville Bosse 56

Lawrence Central 53, Franklin Central 46

Manchester 80, Lakewood Park 54

Mishawaka Marian 48, Goshen 34

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Decatur Central 53

New Haven 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

Oldenburg 40, Morristown 27

Owen Valley 50, W. Vigo 49

Plymouth 47, Triton 29

Portage 76, Boone Grove 33

S. Bend Clay 75, Glenn 63

Silver Creek 82, Charlestown 55

Taylor 71, N. Miami 35

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Argos 32

Traders Point Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 21

Wes-Del 72, Union City 38

Westfield 49, Pendleton Hts. 39

White River Valley 55, Union (Dugger) 23

Whiteland 69, Columbus East 30

Yorktown 87, Alexandria 49

Cass County Tournament(equals)

Cass 60, Caston 47

Lafayette Tournament

First Round

Benton Central 45, McCutcheon 38

Rensselaer 57, Twin Lakes 43

W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Catholic 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 65, Churubusco 42

Anderson 56, Marion 36

Avon 58, Plainfield 42

Beech Grove 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 38

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, DeKalb 34

Cascade 58, Western Boone 32

Central Noble 52, Goshen 31

Clinton Central 50, Bethesda Christian 27

Columbia City 75, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19

Columbus East 71, Bloomington North 49

Cowan 55, Union (Modoc) 30

Decatur Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 56

E. Central 53, Greensburg 42

Evansville Memorial 65, Washington 40

Fairfield 46, Angola 26

Faith Christian 69, N. Montgomery 31

Franklin 38, Center Grove 34

Frontier 70, S. Newton 40

Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Leo 22

Ft. Wayne Wayne 73, New Haven 35

Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Shortridge 22

Heritage Hills 59, Tell City 33

Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 30

Jac-Cen-Del 42, S. Decatur 26

Jasper 48, N. Harrison 43

Jay Co. 60, Northeastern 49

LaVille 43, Mishawaka 29

Lakeland 52, E. Noble 39

Lapel 60, Yorktown 36

Lawrence North 65, Carmel 44

Madison 34, Floyd Central 28

Madison Shawe 62, Medora 3

Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 57

Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 33

Morristown 51, Hagerstown 23

N. Judson 56, Morgan Twp. 42

N. Putnam 40, Cloverdale 36

N. White 42, Tri-County 35

New Palestine 68, New Castle 24

Northfield 54, Maconaquah 44

Northridge 68, Westview 14

Northview 64, Terre Haute South 34

Northwestern 60, Wabash 38

Oldenburg 41, Edinburgh 29

Parke Heritage 56, Southmont 52

Penn 51, S. Bend Adams 21

Providence 55, Christian Academy 18

Rising Sun 42, S. Dearborn 40

S. Bend Washington 66, Elkhart 32

S. Central (Union Mills) 45, Boone Grove 26

Seymour 54, Bloomington South 37

Sheridan 72, Frankfort 33

Southport 48, Greenwood 47, OT

Southridge 38, Forest Park 25

Tri 64, Cambridge City 17

Trinity Lutheran 66, Indpls Lutheran 39

University 59, Clinton Prairie 33

Wapahani 60, Blue River 42

Warren Central 77, Indpls Pike 50

Warsaw 67, NorthWood 42

Wawasee 47, W. Noble 30

Winamac 42, W. Central 32

Wood Memorial 58, Evansville Christian 30

Woodlan 48, Eastside 36

Cass County Tournament

Caston 51, Cass 27