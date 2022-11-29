FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sophomore Kellen Pickett tallied a game-high 24 points as 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested visiting North Side 72-61 on the night Blackhawk’s court was dedicated to late coach Marc Davidson to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethesda Christian 65, Providence Cristo Rey 28
Brownstown 83, Salem 42
Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-County 45
Center Grove 75, Franklin 40
Clay City 53, N. Knox 28
Concord 45, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 41
Danville 84, Monrovia 55
Delta 57, Winchester 53
Evansville Christian 55, Owensboro Apollo, Ky. 44
Floyd Central 64, Meade Co., Ky. 21
Frankton 47, Muncie Burris 42
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Ft. Wayne North 61
Ft. Wayne Concordia 51, Bellmont 44
Heritage Hills 67, Perry Central 52
Indpls N. Central 86, Christel House Manual 61
Indpls Park Tudor 51, Greenwood Christian 47
Indpls Shortridge 53, Liberty Christian 46
Jasper 73, Evansville Bosse 56
Lawrence Central 53, Franklin Central 46
Manchester 80, Lakewood Park 54
Mishawaka Marian 48, Goshen 34
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Decatur Central 53
New Haven 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41
Oldenburg 40, Morristown 27
Owen Valley 50, W. Vigo 49
Plymouth 47, Triton 29
Portage 76, Boone Grove 33
S. Bend Clay 75, Glenn 63
Silver Creek 82, Charlestown 55
Taylor 71, N. Miami 35
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Argos 32
Traders Point Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 21
Wes-Del 72, Union City 38
Westfield 49, Pendleton Hts. 39
White River Valley 55, Union (Dugger) 23
Whiteland 69, Columbus East 30
Yorktown 87, Alexandria 49
Cass County Tournament(equals)
Cass 60, Caston 47
Lafayette Tournament
First Round
Benton Central 45, McCutcheon 38
Rensselaer 57, Twin Lakes 43
W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Catholic 52
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 65, Churubusco 42
Anderson 56, Marion 36
Avon 58, Plainfield 42
Beech Grove 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 38
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, DeKalb 34
Cascade 58, Western Boone 32
Central Noble 52, Goshen 31
Clinton Central 50, Bethesda Christian 27
Columbia City 75, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19
Columbus East 71, Bloomington North 49
Cowan 55, Union (Modoc) 30
Decatur Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 56
E. Central 53, Greensburg 42
Evansville Memorial 65, Washington 40
Fairfield 46, Angola 26
Faith Christian 69, N. Montgomery 31
Franklin 38, Center Grove 34
Frontier 70, S. Newton 40
Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Leo 22
Ft. Wayne Wayne 73, New Haven 35
Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Shortridge 22
Heritage Hills 59, Tell City 33
Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 30
Jac-Cen-Del 42, S. Decatur 26
Jasper 48, N. Harrison 43
Jay Co. 60, Northeastern 49
LaVille 43, Mishawaka 29
Lakeland 52, E. Noble 39
Lapel 60, Yorktown 36
Lawrence North 65, Carmel 44
Madison 34, Floyd Central 28
Madison Shawe 62, Medora 3
Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 57
Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 33
Morristown 51, Hagerstown 23
N. Judson 56, Morgan Twp. 42
N. Putnam 40, Cloverdale 36
N. White 42, Tri-County 35
New Palestine 68, New Castle 24
Northfield 54, Maconaquah 44
Northridge 68, Westview 14
Northview 64, Terre Haute South 34
Northwestern 60, Wabash 38
Oldenburg 41, Edinburgh 29
Parke Heritage 56, Southmont 52
Penn 51, S. Bend Adams 21
Providence 55, Christian Academy 18
Rising Sun 42, S. Dearborn 40
S. Bend Washington 66, Elkhart 32
S. Central (Union Mills) 45, Boone Grove 26
Seymour 54, Bloomington South 37
Sheridan 72, Frankfort 33
Southport 48, Greenwood 47, OT
Southridge 38, Forest Park 25
Tri 64, Cambridge City 17
Trinity Lutheran 66, Indpls Lutheran 39
University 59, Clinton Prairie 33
Wapahani 60, Blue River 42
Warren Central 77, Indpls Pike 50
Warsaw 67, NorthWood 42
Wawasee 47, W. Noble 30
Winamac 42, W. Central 32
Wood Memorial 58, Evansville Christian 30
Woodlan 48, Eastside 36
Cass County Tournament
Caston 51, Cass 27