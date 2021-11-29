11/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Bellmont bests Mississinewa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont used a big second quarter to pull away for a 68-32 win against visiting Mississinewa in Decatur on Monday night to headline a small slate of girls basketball games in northeast Indiana.

Bellmont was paced by Kenzie Fuelling with 16 points while freshman Emily Bleke pulled down 16 rebounds.

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 41, Centerville 36

Bellmont 68, Mississinewa 32

Ev. Mater Dei 39, Boonville 27

Fremont 57, Edon, Ohio 44

Glenn 63, S. Bend Clay 21

Hammond Noll 71, River Forest 23

Milford, Ill. 50, S. Newton 36

N. Knox 63, N. Central (Farmersburg) 52

Northview 59, Terre Haute South 35

Shakamak 47, Shoals 45

Taylor 61, Peru 53

W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 18

White River Valley 50, Clay City 24