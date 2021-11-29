11/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Bellmont bests Mississinewa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont used a big second quarter to pull away for a 68-32 win against visiting Mississinewa in Decatur on Monday night to headline a small slate of girls basketball games in northeast Indiana.
Bellmont was paced by Kenzie Fuelling with 16 points while freshman Emily Bleke pulled down 16 rebounds.
Monday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 41, Centerville 36
Bellmont 68, Mississinewa 32
Ev. Mater Dei 39, Boonville 27
Fremont 57, Edon, Ohio 44
Glenn 63, S. Bend Clay 21
Hammond Noll 71, River Forest 23
Milford, Ill. 50, S. Newton 36
N. Knox 63, N. Central (Farmersburg) 52
Northview 59, Terre Haute South 35
Shakamak 47, Shoals 45
Taylor 61, Peru 53
W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 18
White River Valley 50, Clay City 24