11/29 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City upset 3A no. 9 Bishop Luers to headline area girls basketball action on Friday night.

The Eagles took down the Knights 46-38 behind a game-high 12 points from Hayley Urban. Lydia Reimbold led the Knights with 10 points.

Blackhawk Christian improved to 4-3 on the season with a 71-45 road win at By Hey Arena against North Side.

Up in Waterloo is was Northrop outlasting DeKalb 38-33. Destiny Jackson led the Bruins with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Woodlan opened up ACAC play with a victory at home against Jay County by the score of 55-51. The Warriors were led by Addy Bayman with 18 points while Lydia Dyer and Gabby Joyce added 12 apiece. Renna Schweiterman had 20 to lead Jay County.

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Columbus Christian 64, Union (Dugger) 47

Ev. Mater Dei 61, N. Daviess 51

Greenwood 46, New Castle 34

Lapel 63, Anderson 47

N. Posey 72, Boonville 38

Washington 57, White River Valley 43

Paris Tournament(equals)

Parke Heritage 57, Paris, Ill. 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brownstown 50, Scottsburg 44

Chicago Marshall, Ill. 81, Gary West 38

Columbia City 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 38

Crown Point 76, LaPorte 49

Fremont 42, W. Noble 34

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne North 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 38, DeKalb 33

Gibson Southern 56, Danville 41

Hamilton Southeastern 52, Carmel 36

Jac-Cen-Del 52, Batesville 48

Pendleton Hts. 69, Shelbyville 35

S. Adams 44, Bluffton 41

Wabash 52, Madison-Grant 29

Woodlan 55, Jay Co. 51