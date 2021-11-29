11/29 Inside The Zone – Season Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With state championship weekend in the rearview mirror, Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports & WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini put a bow on the high school football season with the final edition of “Inside The Zone.”

This week’s show breaks down the 1A state title game that saw Adams Central edged by Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 this past Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Justin & Glenn also give their choices for Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and Surprise of the Year.