FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the state title games being held at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend, the 2022 high school football season is now in the rearview in the great state of Indiana, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports along with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini wrap up the campaign with your final edition of “Inside The Zone.”

While Carroll fell to Center Grove 35-9 in the 6A state title game on Friday, it was a remarkable year for the Chargers, who dedicated their season to the late Owen Scheele. Meanwhile, Adams Central also reached the state title game, but fell to Indianapolis Lutheran 30-13 for the 1A championship on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to recapping the 6A & 1A state title games, Justin and Glenn hand out their award for best player, coach, and team, as well as their biggest surprise in the 2022 season.