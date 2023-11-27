FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider and Bishop Luers both brought home a state title while Adams Central finished as the 1A state runner-up for the third year in a row this past weekend, as the 2023 prep football season came to a close in Indiana. For the last time this season Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports sat down with WANE’s Glenn Marini to go “Inside The Zone.”

Topics of discussion include the AC, Luers, and Snider games at Lucas Oil, as well as Player, Team, and Coach of the Year awards for northeast Indiana.