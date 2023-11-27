DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont improved to 6-1 this season with a 51-34 victory over visiting Blackhawk Christian at The Teepee on Monday night to headline area girls basketball action.

Emily Bleke led Bellmont with 17 points while Hailey Cole added 9 and Kate Kitson 8.

Blackhawk Christian was paced by Allie Boyer, who led all scorers with 20 points. Ema Kline added 9 for Blackhawk, as Steph Gongaware’s team falls to 4-4 on the season ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled game at home against South Adams.