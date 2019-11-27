11/26 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble edged Canterbury 61-60 in the first boys basketball game featured on the WANE-TV airwaves this season while 4A no. 4 Homestead beat a hard-charging Huntington North squad 46-34 at Bob Straight Court to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.
Connor Essegian tallied 24 points to lead Central Noble while Sawyer Yoder added 14. Will Shank led Canterbury with 24 points while Chris Diwis chipped in with 14.
Homestead was led by Rylie Parker with 20 points while Sydney Graber added 11. Reece Colclesser paced the Vikings with 11.
3A no. 4 Norwell bested Concordia 53-37 at The Cage. Norwell was led by Kaylee Fuelling with 18 points and Breann Barger with 17. Concordia’s Annaka Nelson led the Cadets with 10 points.
At Bishop Luers the 3A no. 9 Knights bested SAC rival Snider 69-23. Lydia Reimbold led the Knights with 15 points while Delaney Bailey added 13.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 72, Anderson Prep Academy 25
Blackford 94, Bloomington Lighthouse 40
Bloomington North 59, Bedford N. Lawrence 46
Bloomington South 94, Edgewood 40
Blue River 53, Muncie Burris 26
Borden 55, Eastern (Pekin) 46
Cass 66, Carroll (Flora) 48
Caston 59, Lakeland Christian 45
Central Noble 61, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60
Charlestown 61, New Washington 60
Clay City 58, S. Putnam 44
Columbus North 79, Heritage Christian 45
Covenant Christian 87, Bethesda Christian 37
Crothersville 57, Waldron 44
Delphi 61, Clinton Central 59
Eastern (Greentown) 56, Northfield 52
Fishers 71, Indpls Ben Davis 58
Floyd Central 37, Christian Academy 36
Greencastle 55, Crawfordsville 49
Hamilton Southeastern 70, Muncie Central 46
Hauser 45, Brown Co. 34
Henryville 46, Rock Creek Academy 42
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 47
Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Howe 51
Indpls Riverside 70, Christel House Academy 48
Jac-Cen-Del 55, S. Ripley 49
Jasper 62, Ev. Harrison 51
Jay Co. 54, Hagerstown 38
Kankakee Valley 51, Tri-County 47
Kokomo 55, Western 50
Loogootee 44, N. Daviess 40
Madison Shawe 64, Medora 49
Michigan City 86, Westville 51
Milan 73, Franklin Co. 48
N. Harrison 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47
N. White 59, Attica 38
New Castle 73, Winchester 38
Noblesville 52, Indpls Tindley 33
Northridge 56, Elkhart Central 45
Northwestern 72, Madison-Grant 47
Pendleton Hts. 66, Anderson 59
Peru 65, Logansport 64
Princeton 71, Wood Memorial 59
S. Central (Union Mills) 51, Wheeler 37
S. Dearborn 50, Rising Sun 40
S. Decatur 84, Trinity Lutheran 72
S. Vermillion 58, Southmont 46
Seymour 49, Corydon 45
Shoals 79, Union (Dugger) 44
Southwestern (Shelby) 61, Edinburgh 41
Terre Haute South 69, Cloverdale 45
Tipton 98, Tri-Central 70
Twin Lakes 73, Winamac 35
Victory Christian Academy 84, Boone Grove 47
W. Vigo 93, N. Vermillion 28
Wapahani 73, Southwood 60
Wawasee 44, Fairfield 37
Zionsville 46, Carmel 41, OT
Danville Schlarman Tournament(equals)
Milford, Ill. 41, Fountain Central 38
Paris Tournament(equals)
Parke Heritage 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 25
Rockford Auburn Tournament(equals)
Indpls Pike 77, Rockford East, Ill. 59
Washington Tournament(equals)
Culver Academy 63, Rock Island, Ill. 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13
Argos 47, Culver 28
Blackford 71, Bloomington Lighthouse 27
Bloomfield 49, Shakamak 38
Blue River 64, Muncie Burris 23
Bluffton 53, New Haven 46
Carmel 57, Noblesville 50
Centerville 46, Cambridge City 37
Central Noble 56, Lakeland 38
Charlestown 61, New Washington 60, OT
Clinton Prairie 47, Rossville 22
Columbus East 59, Brownstown 53
Covington 53, Riverton Parke 34
Cowan 43, Eastbrook 31
Crown Point 88, E. Chicago Central 16
Delphi 48, Clinton Central 43
Eastern (Greentown) 50, Carroll (Flora) 33
Elkhart Christian 32, LaVille 28
Elwood 48, Southern Wells 45
Fairfield 55, Wawasee 33
Faith Christian 66, S. Newton 23
Fishers 83, Zionsville 38
Frankton 51, Taylor 23
Fremont 45, Ft. Wayne Wayne 19
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37
Ft. Wayne Luers 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 23
Goshen 50, Columbia City 44
Greencastle 47, Crawfordsville 38
Hamilton Hts. 56, Greenfield 35
Heritage 53, Prairie Hts. 38
Heritage Christian 43, Indpls Pike 36
Homestead 46, Huntington North 34
Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 49
Indpls Park Tudor 57, Speedway 40
Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Southport 37
Lakewood Park 71, Ft. Wayne North 34
Lebanon 55, W. Lafayette 51
Loogootee 52, N. Daviess 29
Monroe Central 57, Northeastern 43
Mooresville 51, Martinsville 49
N. Miami 64, Lakeland Christian 24
N. Montgomery 41, Fountain Central 28
New Palestine 49, Rushville 46
NorthWood 62, Triton 25
Northridge 56, Elkhart Central 45
Norwell 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 37
Oak Hill 43, Southwood 23
Oregon-Davis 91, Elkhart Memorial 38
Plainfield 67, Greenwood 52
Randolph Southern 61, Union (Modoc) 28
Rochester 40, Cass 27
S. Bend Adams 48, Mishawaka 24
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 64, Glenn 50
S. Bend Washington 60, Bremen 42
S. Knox 47, Linton 43
Scottsburg 47, Austin 36
Shenandoah 59, Eastern Hancock 36
Springs Valley 54, Mitchell 39
Tecumseh 62, Barr-Reeve 52
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Maconaquah 34
Tri-West 60, Cascade 45
Union Co. 43, Oldenburg 34
University 68, Indpls Brebeuf 16
Vincennes 51, Washington 47
Westfield 55, McCutcheon 32
Woodlan 69, Churubusco 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
W. Washington vs. Salem, ppd.