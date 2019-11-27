11/26 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble edged Canterbury 61-60 in the first boys basketball game featured on the WANE-TV airwaves this season while 4A no. 4 Homestead beat a hard-charging Huntington North squad 46-34 at Bob Straight Court to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

Connor Essegian tallied 24 points to lead Central Noble while Sawyer Yoder added 14. Will Shank led Canterbury with 24 points while Chris Diwis chipped in with 14.

Homestead was led by Rylie Parker with 20 points while Sydney Graber added 11. Reece Colclesser paced the Vikings with 11.

3A no. 4 Norwell bested Concordia 53-37 at The Cage. Norwell was led by Kaylee Fuelling with 18 points and Breann Barger with 17. Concordia’s Annaka Nelson led the Cadets with 10 points.

At Bishop Luers the 3A no. 9 Knights bested SAC rival Snider 69-23. Lydia Reimbold led the Knights with 15 points while Delaney Bailey added 13.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 72, Anderson Prep Academy 25

Blackford 94, Bloomington Lighthouse 40

Bloomington North 59, Bedford N. Lawrence 46

Bloomington South 94, Edgewood 40

Blue River 53, Muncie Burris 26

Borden 55, Eastern (Pekin) 46

Cass 66, Carroll (Flora) 48

Caston 59, Lakeland Christian 45

Central Noble 61, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60

Charlestown 61, New Washington 60

Clay City 58, S. Putnam 44

Columbus North 79, Heritage Christian 45

Covenant Christian 87, Bethesda Christian 37

Crothersville 57, Waldron 44

Delphi 61, Clinton Central 59

Eastern (Greentown) 56, Northfield 52

Fishers 71, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Floyd Central 37, Christian Academy 36

Greencastle 55, Crawfordsville 49

Hamilton Southeastern 70, Muncie Central 46

Hauser 45, Brown Co. 34

Henryville 46, Rock Creek Academy 42

Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 47

Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Howe 51

Indpls Riverside 70, Christel House Academy 48

Jac-Cen-Del 55, S. Ripley 49

Jasper 62, Ev. Harrison 51

Jay Co. 54, Hagerstown 38

Kankakee Valley 51, Tri-County 47

Kokomo 55, Western 50

Loogootee 44, N. Daviess 40

Madison Shawe 64, Medora 49

Michigan City 86, Westville 51

Milan 73, Franklin Co. 48

N. Harrison 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

N. White 59, Attica 38

New Castle 73, Winchester 38

Noblesville 52, Indpls Tindley 33

Northridge 56, Elkhart Central 45

Northwestern 72, Madison-Grant 47

Pendleton Hts. 66, Anderson 59

Peru 65, Logansport 64

Princeton 71, Wood Memorial 59

S. Central (Union Mills) 51, Wheeler 37

S. Dearborn 50, Rising Sun 40

S. Decatur 84, Trinity Lutheran 72

S. Vermillion 58, Southmont 46

Seymour 49, Corydon 45

Shoals 79, Union (Dugger) 44

Southwestern (Shelby) 61, Edinburgh 41

Terre Haute South 69, Cloverdale 45

Tipton 98, Tri-Central 70

Twin Lakes 73, Winamac 35

Victory Christian Academy 84, Boone Grove 47

W. Vigo 93, N. Vermillion 28

Wapahani 73, Southwood 60

Wawasee 44, Fairfield 37

Zionsville 46, Carmel 41, OT

Danville Schlarman Tournament(equals)

Milford, Ill. 41, Fountain Central 38

Paris Tournament(equals)

Parke Heritage 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 25

Rockford Auburn Tournament(equals)

Indpls Pike 77, Rockford East, Ill. 59

Washington Tournament(equals)

Culver Academy 63, Rock Island, Ill. 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13

Argos 47, Culver 28

Blackford 71, Bloomington Lighthouse 27

Bloomfield 49, Shakamak 38

Blue River 64, Muncie Burris 23

Bluffton 53, New Haven 46

Carmel 57, Noblesville 50

Centerville 46, Cambridge City 37

Central Noble 56, Lakeland 38

Charlestown 61, New Washington 60, OT

Clinton Prairie 47, Rossville 22

Columbus East 59, Brownstown 53

Covington 53, Riverton Parke 34

Cowan 43, Eastbrook 31

Crown Point 88, E. Chicago Central 16

Delphi 48, Clinton Central 43

Eastern (Greentown) 50, Carroll (Flora) 33

Elkhart Christian 32, LaVille 28

Elwood 48, Southern Wells 45

Fairfield 55, Wawasee 33

Faith Christian 66, S. Newton 23

Fishers 83, Zionsville 38

Frankton 51, Taylor 23

Fremont 45, Ft. Wayne Wayne 19

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 37

Ft. Wayne Luers 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 23

Goshen 50, Columbia City 44

Greencastle 47, Crawfordsville 38

Hamilton Hts. 56, Greenfield 35

Heritage 53, Prairie Hts. 38

Heritage Christian 43, Indpls Pike 36

Homestead 46, Huntington North 34

Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 49

Indpls Park Tudor 57, Speedway 40

Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Southport 37

Lakewood Park 71, Ft. Wayne North 34

Lebanon 55, W. Lafayette 51

Loogootee 52, N. Daviess 29

Monroe Central 57, Northeastern 43

Mooresville 51, Martinsville 49

N. Miami 64, Lakeland Christian 24

N. Montgomery 41, Fountain Central 28

New Palestine 49, Rushville 46

NorthWood 62, Triton 25

Northridge 56, Elkhart Central 45

Norwell 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 37

Oak Hill 43, Southwood 23

Oregon-Davis 91, Elkhart Memorial 38

Plainfield 67, Greenwood 52

Randolph Southern 61, Union (Modoc) 28

Rochester 40, Cass 27

S. Bend Adams 48, Mishawaka 24

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 64, Glenn 50

S. Bend Washington 60, Bremen 42

S. Knox 47, Linton 43

Scottsburg 47, Austin 36

Shenandoah 59, Eastern Hancock 36

Springs Valley 54, Mitchell 39

Tecumseh 62, Barr-Reeve 52

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Maconaquah 34

Tri-West 60, Cascade 45

Union Co. 43, Oldenburg 34

University 68, Indpls Brebeuf 16

Vincennes 51, Washington 47

Westfield 55, McCutcheon 32

Woodlan 69, Churubusco 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

W. Washington vs. Salem, ppd.