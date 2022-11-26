FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo bounced back from a season-opening loss with an overtime thrilling win over South Side on Saturday night.

South Side’s Keegan Combs drilled a game-tying triple at the buzzer to force overtime. In the extra period, Leo executed down the stretch to earn the win. Leo’s Jackson McGee led the Lions with a game-high 32 points, while Trey Hiteshew added 16.

Girls basketball scores

Alexandria 71, Daleville 17

Anderson Prep Academy 52, Hamilton 42

Austin 49, Perry Central 33

Batesville 54, Connersville 41

Bloomington South 69, Jeffersonville 68

Corydon 50, Vincennes 27

Crawford Co. 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 27

Danville 75, Crawfordsville 29

Delphi 46, N. White 38

Eastern (Greene) 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Eminence 56, Indpls Riverside 6

Evansville North 63, New Albany 38

Franklin 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Ft. Wayne Snider 74, Fishers 63

Garrett 45, Prairie Hts. 36

Guerin Catholic 61, Indpls Ritter 12

Heritage Hills 45, N. Harrison 34

Homestead 58, Indpls Pike 49

Indian Creek 58, Sullivan 36

Indpls Ben Davis 64, Lawrence Central 44

Kankakee Valley 54, Knox 33

Kokomo 56, Anderson 54

Kouts 43, Hanover Central 39

Lakeland 53, Leo 41

Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 50

Linton 44, Washington 40

Manchester 48, Oak Hill 36

Marion 62, Indpls Tech 59

Monroe Central 39, Northeastern 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, E. Central 25

N. Decatur 70, Knightstown 22

New Palestine 71, Whiteland 60

New Washington 52, Milan 26

Norwell 51, Eastbrook 43

Owen Valley 42, Bloomfield 38

Pendleton Hts. 55, Shelbyville 53

Plainfield 65, Tri-West 42

Richmond 51, Muncie Central 30

Rochester 40, Winamac 19

S. Bend Clay 47, LaPorte 44

S. Central (Union Mills) 33, Glenn 30

Trinity Lutheran 73, Southwestern (Shelby) 41

Twin Lakes 81, Tri-County 51

Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32

Brownsburg Shootout

Bolingbrook, Ill. 66, Columbus East 43

Brownsburg 66, Crown Point 47

Fremd, Ill. 78, Jennings Co. 51

Indpls N. Central 63, Indpls Attucks 26

S. Bend Washington 77, Noblesville 56

Zionsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 41

Castle-Memorial Classic

Edwardsville, Ill. 48, Castle 46

Evansville Memorial 59, Edwardsville, Ill. 27

Evansville Memorial 63, O’Fallon, Ill. 58

Fallon, Ill. 57, Castle 34

Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic

Angola 66, Concord 23

Fairfield 49, Northridge 46

Fairfield 63, Concord 38

Northridge 58, Angola 46

Boys basketball scores

Alexandria 70, Wes-Del 42

Avon 68, Mooresville 54

Barr-Reeve 52, Clay City 32

Batesville 69, Jac-Cen-Del 59

Beech Grove 85, Phalen 42

Blue River 51, Shenandoah 42

Carmel 64, Grant, Ill. 36

Cass 65, Southwood 44

Chesterton 78, Elkhart 44

Delphi 72, N. White 41

Eastside 50, DeKalb 41

Edinburgh 65, Indian Creek 55

Fishers 70, LaPorte 55

Frankton 30, Lapel 25

Fremont 66, Lakewood Park 52

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 47, S. Adams 14

Goshen 50, Fairfield 41

Greencastle 54, Cloverdale 38

Greenwood 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 46

Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Ritter 50

Hammond Central 75, Bosco 65

Heritage Hills 67, N. Harrison 63

Huntington North 55, Mississinewa 29

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Zionsville 54

Indpls Cathedral 95, Jeffersonville 45

Knightstown 64, Waldron 49

Lakeland 71, E. Noble 59

Lebanon 64, Kankakee Valley 47

Leo 74, Ft. Wayne South 67, OT

Linton 76, Northview 44

Marion 81, New Castle 70

Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 59, OT

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Covenant Christian 49

N. Newton 47, Winamac 41

New Albany 44, Bloomington South 43

New Washington 67, Madison Shawe 31

Noblesville 72, Columbus East 43

NorthWood 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31

Northeastern 57, Monroe Central 28

Northfield 55, Eastbrook 49

Northridge 63, Westview 61

Northwestern 55, Eastern (Greentown) 44

Oak Hill 68, Manchester 43

Orleans 64, Crothersville 41

Plainfield 75, Tri-West 59

Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 52

Richmond 56, Jay Co. 43

S. Bend Clay 84, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29

S. Bend Washington 70, Lake Central 67

S. Ripley 74, Rising Sun 52

Seton Catholic 63, Centerville 43

Shakamak 61, Vincennes Rivet 48

Southmont 59, Sheridan 43

Sullivan 64, Eastern (Greene) 24

Switzerland Co. 89, Austin 70

Taylor 73, Maconaquah 68

Tippecanoe Valley 40, LaVille 30

Triton Central 63, Shelbyville 60

University 58, Indpls Shortridge 38

W. Noble 61, Bethany Christian 40

Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 59

Wapahani 45, Pendleton Hts. 36

Warsaw 67, Columbia City 55

Wawasee 56, Angola 44

Western 57, Twin Lakes 28

Western Boone 53, Rossville 42

Westfield 47, Kokomo 39

Woodlan 62, Bellmont 48

Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament

Championship

Indpls Scecina 68, Cambridge City 43

First Round

Cambridge City 79, Crosspointe Christian Academy 60

Third Place

Crosspointe Christian Academy 81, Indiana Deaf 35

Loogootee Tournament

Championship

Evansville Christian 60, Loogootee 51

Round 1

Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60

Loogootee 75, Ev. Day 46

Third Place

Ev. Day 74, Liberty Christian 72

Ohio Valley Shootout

Brownsburg 65, W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 45

Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 45, Heritage Christian 41

Cin. Woodward, Ohio 75, Indpls Tindley 60

Rose-Hulman Shootout

Bloomfield 82, Mitchell 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, N. Vermillion 49, 2OT

N. Daviess 57, Terre Haute North 46

Parke Heritage 65, Owen Valley 49

S. Knox 56, Evansville Harrison 50

Terre Haute South 52, Martinsville 48

W. Vigo 47, S. Vermillion 43

Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 67, Covington 56