Neuenschwander’s record-setting punt return named Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nick Neuenschwander’s 59-yard punt return for a score set a new IHSAA record for longest punt return for a touchdown in the 1A state title game, earning the Adams Central senior the final Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” for the 2021 prep football season.

Neuenschwander’s TD gave Adams Central at 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Jets fell just short to Indianapolis Lutheran by a score of 34-28.

Oddly enough, the previous record in the 1A state title game belong to Adams Central grad Nick Forman, who’s 55-yard touchdown return helped the Jets top Attica in the 2000 championship game.