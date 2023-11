FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider avenged last year’s semi-state exit to Fishers by knocking off the Tigers at Kilmer Court, 43-27.

The Panthers shook off an opening 9-0 run by Fishers, winning a defensive struggle on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Columbia City put the rest of the Hoosier state on notice by taking down No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern, 67-51, at the Sneakers 4 Santa showcase in Brownsburg. Butler commit Addison Baxter led the Eagles with 28 points, while Kyndra Sheets added 15.