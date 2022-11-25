FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop cruised past DeKalb while Columbia City had no problem with Bishop Luers to headline area girls basketball action on Friday night.
Saniya Jackson tallied 22 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruins over the Barons 69-26. Riley Pepple added 14 points for Northrop.
Columbia City’s Addison Baxter racked up a career-high 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Eagles over visiting Bishop Luers 78-45.
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Columbia City 78, Ft. Wayne Luers 45
Fort Wayne Northrop 69, DeKalb 26
Frankton 64, Shenandoah 26
Fremont 46, W. Noble 36
Hamilton Southeastern 55, Carmel 32
Jay Co. 60, Woodlan 22
S. Adams 44, Bluffton 23
Wabash 59, Madison-Grant 24