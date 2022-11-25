FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop cruised past DeKalb while Columbia City had no problem with Bishop Luers to headline area girls basketball action on Friday night.

Saniya Jackson tallied 22 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruins over the Barons 69-26. Riley Pepple added 14 points for Northrop.

Columbia City’s Addison Baxter racked up a career-high 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Eagles over visiting Bishop Luers 78-45.

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Columbia City 78, Ft. Wayne Luers 45

Fort Wayne Northrop 69, DeKalb 26

Frankton 64, Shenandoah 26

Fremont 46, W. Noble 36

Hamilton Southeastern 55, Carmel 32

Jay Co. 60, Woodlan 22

S. Adams 44, Bluffton 23

Wabash 59, Madison-Grant 24