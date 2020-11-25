11/24 Prep Hoops Recap – Lakewood Park boys, Homestead girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park’s Caedmon Bontrager registered the first dunk of the Indiana boys basketball season just 2 minutes into the Panthers’ 56-30 win at Prairie Heights while Ayanna Patterson scored 20 points in a 61-26 win over Huntington North to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Alexandria 70, Anderson Prep Academy 47

Blackford 105, Bloomington Lighthouse 28

Bloomington North 38, Bedford N. Lawrence 27

Crawfordsville 72, Greencastle 63

Decatur Central 81, Indpls Manual 29

Edinburgh 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 46

Fishers 75, Indpls Ben Davis 49

Frankton 52, Hagerstown 35

Guerin Catholic 64, Greenfield 58

Hamilton Southeastern 78, Muncie Central 49

Homestead 61, Huntington North 26

Indian Creek 69, Franklin 48

Kouts 87, Michigan City Marquette 71

Lawrence Central 77, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 64

Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 41

N. Harrison 71, S. Central (Elizabeth) 38

S. Dearborn 69, Rising Sun 52

Wabash 53, Caston 49

Western 61, Kokomo 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Brown Co. vs. Hauser, ppd.

Charlestown vs. New Washington, ppd.

Christel House Academy vs. Indpls Riverside, ppd.

Clay City vs. S. Putnam, ppd.

Cloverdale vs. Terre Haute South, ppd.

Concord vs. Prairie Hts., ppd.

Edgewood vs. Bloomington South, ppd.

Jay Co. vs. Hagerstown, ppd.

Kankakee Valley vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton, ppd.

Lawrence Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, ccd.

Madison-Grant vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Traders Point Christian vs. Providence Cristo Rey, ppd.

Twin Lakes vs. Winamac, ppd.

Wawasee vs. Fairfield, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Attica 43, N. Montgomery 33

Bellmont 38, Adams Central 28

Bethany Christian 54, Westview 20

Blackford 91, Bloomington Lighthouse 22

Cambridge City 37, Centerville 20

Clinton Central 45, Delphi 39

Columbia City 56, Ft. Wayne Wayne 52

Columbus East 65, Brownstown 48

Eastbrook 51, Cowan 35

Frankton 55, Taylor 35

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52

Garrett 56, Angola 48

Gibson Southern 59, Ev. Bosse 42

Greencastle 60, Crawfordsville 23

Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 44

Heritage Christian 67, Indpls Pike 65

Homestead 61, Huntington North 26

Indpls N. Central 64, Anderson 36

Indpls Perry Meridian 42, Southport 31

Knox 46, Pioneer 40

LaVille 40, Elkhart Christian 18

Lakewood Park 77, Ft. Wayne North 34

Lawrence Central 64, Covenant Christian 55

Lebanon 56, W. Lafayette 51

Martinsville 59, Mooresville 48

New Haven 44, Bluffton 40

Northridge 61, Elkhart 41

Norwell 55, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50

Paoli 58, Shoals 56, OT

Penn 61, Warsaw 30

Pike Central 60, Tell City 28

S. Bend Adams 59, S. Bend Riley 35

S. Bend Washington 68, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33

Salem 80, W. Washington 30

Scottsburg 73, Austin 25

Shenandoah 54, Eastern Hancock 52

Southern Wells 69, Elwood 59

W. Vigo 40, White River Valley 30

Woodlan 77, Churubusco 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Barr-Reeve vs. Tecumseh, ppd.

Bremen vs. Glenn, ppd.

Charlestown vs. New Washington, ppd.

Covington vs. Riverton Parke, ppd.

Crawford Co. vs. Lanesville, ppd.

Culver vs. Argos, ppd.

Indpls Brebeuf vs. University, ppd.

Linton vs. S. Knox, ppd.

N. Daviess vs. Loogootee, ppd.

Noblesville vs. Carmel, ppd.

Northeastern vs. Monroe Central, ppd.

Speedway vs. Indpls Park Tudor, ppd.

Terre Haute South vs. Ev. Reitz, ppd.