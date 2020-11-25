11/24 Prep Hoops Recap – Lakewood Park boys, Homestead girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park’s Caedmon Bontrager registered the first dunk of the Indiana boys basketball season just 2 minutes into the Panthers’ 56-30 win at Prairie Heights while Ayanna Patterson scored 20 points in a 61-26 win over Huntington North to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alexandria 70, Anderson Prep Academy 47
Blackford 105, Bloomington Lighthouse 28
Bloomington North 38, Bedford N. Lawrence 27
Crawfordsville 72, Greencastle 63
Decatur Central 81, Indpls Manual 29
Edinburgh 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 46
Fishers 75, Indpls Ben Davis 49
Frankton 52, Hagerstown 35
Guerin Catholic 64, Greenfield 58
Hamilton Southeastern 78, Muncie Central 49
Homestead 61, Huntington North 26
Indian Creek 69, Franklin 48
Kouts 87, Michigan City Marquette 71
Lawrence Central 77, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 64
Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science Academy 41
N. Harrison 71, S. Central (Elizabeth) 38
S. Dearborn 69, Rising Sun 52
Wabash 53, Caston 49
Western 61, Kokomo 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Brown Co. vs. Hauser, ppd.
Charlestown vs. New Washington, ppd.
Christel House Academy vs. Indpls Riverside, ppd.
Clay City vs. S. Putnam, ppd.
Cloverdale vs. Terre Haute South, ppd.
Concord vs. Prairie Hts., ppd.
Edgewood vs. Bloomington South, ppd.
Jay Co. vs. Hagerstown, ppd.
Kankakee Valley vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton, ppd.
Lawrence Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, ccd.
Madison-Grant vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Traders Point Christian vs. Providence Cristo Rey, ppd.
Twin Lakes vs. Winamac, ppd.
Wawasee vs. Fairfield, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Attica 43, N. Montgomery 33
Bellmont 38, Adams Central 28
Bethany Christian 54, Westview 20
Blackford 91, Bloomington Lighthouse 22
Cambridge City 37, Centerville 20
Clinton Central 45, Delphi 39
Columbia City 56, Ft. Wayne Wayne 52
Columbus East 65, Brownstown 48
Eastbrook 51, Cowan 35
Frankton 55, Taylor 35
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52
Garrett 56, Angola 48
Gibson Southern 59, Ev. Bosse 42
Greencastle 60, Crawfordsville 23
Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 44
Heritage Christian 67, Indpls Pike 65
Indpls N. Central 64, Anderson 36
Indpls Perry Meridian 42, Southport 31
Knox 46, Pioneer 40
LaVille 40, Elkhart Christian 18
Lakewood Park 77, Ft. Wayne North 34
Lawrence Central 64, Covenant Christian 55
Lebanon 56, W. Lafayette 51
Martinsville 59, Mooresville 48
New Haven 44, Bluffton 40
Northridge 61, Elkhart 41
Norwell 55, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50
Paoli 58, Shoals 56, OT
Penn 61, Warsaw 30
Pike Central 60, Tell City 28
S. Bend Adams 59, S. Bend Riley 35
S. Bend Washington 68, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33
Salem 80, W. Washington 30
Scottsburg 73, Austin 25
Shenandoah 54, Eastern Hancock 52
Southern Wells 69, Elwood 59
W. Vigo 40, White River Valley 30
Woodlan 77, Churubusco 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Barr-Reeve vs. Tecumseh, ppd.
Bremen vs. Glenn, ppd.
Charlestown vs. New Washington, ppd.
Covington vs. Riverton Parke, ppd.
Crawford Co. vs. Lanesville, ppd.
Culver vs. Argos, ppd.
Indpls Brebeuf vs. University, ppd.
Linton vs. S. Knox, ppd.
N. Daviess vs. Loogootee, ppd.
Noblesville vs. Carmel, ppd.
Northeastern vs. Monroe Central, ppd.
Speedway vs. Indpls Park Tudor, ppd.
Terre Haute South vs. Ev. Reitz, ppd.