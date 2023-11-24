INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – For a third straight season, Adams Central fell short to Indianapolis Lutheran in a 35-28 loss during Friday’s 1A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Flying Jets grabbed an early 7-0 lead after marching downfield on their opening drive. Lutheran responded by scoring 21 unanswered to take a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Adams Central trailed the Saints, 28-14, at halftime.

Lutheran scored on their opening drive of the third quarter to take a 35-14 lead, but Adams Central battled to the final whistle. The Jets scored twice in the second half, including a touchdown in the final two minutes to make it a one-score game.

Adams Central completes their season with a 14-1 record and their third straight finish as Class 1A runner-up.

Meanwhile, Snider will play for a Class 5A state title at 7 p.m. against Decatur Central. Tune in at 11 p.m. for highlights and reaction from Snider and Adams Central on the Highlight Zone!