11/23 Prep Basketball Recap – West Noble tops East Noble to tip off boys season

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble topped county rival East Noble 59-48 on Tuesday night in Ligonier as the first Indiana High School boys basketball game we’ve seen in northeast Indiana so far this season.
The IHSAA allowed games to tip off on Monday, but not local teams played until Tuesay.
Austin Cripe led West Noble with 30 points while Julio Macias had 16.
Spencer Denton tallied 19 for the Knights.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 69, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Anderson 68, Pendleton Hts. 50
Beech Grove 56, Greenfield 45
Bloomington North 66, Bedford N. Lawrence 47
Bloomington South 58, Edgewood 42
Calumet 86, S. Bend Career Academy 53
Carmel 45, Zionsville 42
Carroll (Flora) 50, Cass 49
Columbus North 56, Heritage Christian 36
Crawfordsville 52, Greencastle 32
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Northfield 39
Edinburgh 74, Southwestern (Shelby) 59
Fairfield 44, Wawasee 42
Fishers 69, Indpls Ben Davis 61
Greensburg 64, N. Decatur 44
Hauser 74, Brown Co. 44
Heritage Christian 55, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 37
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Ritter 64, OT
Indpls Perry Meridian 34, Southport 30
Jasper 66, Southridge 41
Jay Co. 79, Hagerstown 31
Kankakee Valley 66, Tri-County 33
Kokomo 60, Western 58, OT
Lakeland Christian 60, Caston 56
Lakewood Park 55, Hamilton 24
Liberty Christian 85, Indiana Math and Science Academy 45
Madison-Grant 59, Northwestern 54
N. Daviess 41, Loogootee 36
Peru 68, Logansport 41
Rock Creek Academy 57, Henryville 38
S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Wheeler 37
S. Dearborn 51, Rising Sun 33
S. Putnam 62, Clay City 56
Shoals 65, Union (Dugger) 34
Tipton 85, Tri-Central 69
Waldron 65, Crothersville 45
Westview 60, Bethany Christian 23
Whiteland 69, Eastern (Greene) 21
Paris Tournament(equals)
Charleston, Ill. 53, S. Vermillion 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
W. Central vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellmont 53, Adams Central 40
Bethany Christian 33, Westview 27
Bloomfield 37, Shakamak 33
Bloomington Lighthouse 59, Christian Academy of Madison 18
Bloomington North 64, New Albany 61
Bluffton 53, New Haven 13
Central Noble 58, Lakeland 44
Clinton Prairie 61, Rossville 38
Columbia City 75, Goshen 24
Columbus East 71, Brownstown 50
Columbus North 59, Franklin Central 34
Covenant Christian 34, Parke Heritage 33
Covington 47, Riverton Parke 34
Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 44
Eastbrook 63, Cowan 13
Fishers 61, Zionsville 50
Frankton 57, Taylor 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50
Ft. Wayne Luers 52, Eastside 28
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Heritage 35
Ft. Wayne Wayne 40, Fremont 31
Garrett 52, Angola 38
Glenn 52, Bremen 42
Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 41
Hamilton Hts. 63, Greenfield 29
Homestead 43, Huntington North 35
Indian Creek 58, Beech Grove 16
Indpls N. Central 93, Anderson 23
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indiana Deaf 23
Indpls Riverside 42, Christel House Manual 26
LaCrosse 58, Hobart 37
LaVille 47, Elkhart Christian 21
Lafayette Catholic 61, Pioneer 30
Linton 38, S. Knox 32
Loogootee 43, N. Daviess 33
Mishawaka Marian 58, Jimtown 19
Mitchell 41, Springs Valley 24
Monroe Central 35, Northeastern 23
Mooresville 74, Martinsville 17
N. Miami 52, Lakeland Christian 23
N. Montgomery 45, Fountain Central 32
Noblesville 69, Carmel 53
Norwell 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Oak Hill 47, Southwood 37
Plainfield 53, Greenwood 33
Rensselaer 60, N. White 35
Rochester 47, Cass 15
Rushville 46, New Palestine 44
S. Bend Washington 101, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 34
Scottsburg 52, Austin 31
Sheridan 57, Western Boone 35
Southport 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Maconaquah 39
Tri-West 69, Cascade 63
Trinity Lutheran 60, Providence 37
Triton 62, NorthWood 45
University 63, Indpls Brebeuf 40
W. Lafayette 63, Lebanon 43
Washington 61, Vincennes 39
Westfield 43, Indpls Pike 33
Yorktown 47, Delta 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Muncie Burris vs. Blue River, ppd.
Union Co. vs. Oldenburg, ppd.