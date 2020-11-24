11/23 Prep Basketball Recap – Carroll girls top East Noble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Emily Parrett tallied a game-high 18 points in leading Carroll over visiting East Noble 77-33 to headline area prep basketball action on Monday night.
Saniya Jackson added 13 points for the 4A no. 10 Chargers, who improve to 3-1 with the win.
Kirkpatrick led the Knights with 8 points. East Noble falls to 2-4 with the loss.
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 77, E. Noble 33
Caston 50, Frontier 36
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 81, Ft. Wayne North 27
Indpls Tindley 59, Indpls Washington 18
LaCrosse 46, W. Central 30
N. White 45, Delphi 29
Northfield 59, Peru 39
Perry Central 55, Cannelton 22
Purdue Polytechnic 45, Traders Point Christian 35
Southridge 46, Boonville 43, OT
Southwestern (Shelby) 63, Hauser 28
Vincennes Rivet 56, Shoals 33