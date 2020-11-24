11/23 Inside The Zone – State Finals Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers is headed to state for the 16th time and South Adams is making its state finals debut as the Knights and Starfires will each play for a state title over the Thanksgiving break at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luers (8-6) is set to face two-time defending 2A state champ Western Boone (10-4) at 11 a.m. on Friday. The Knights, who went 3-6 in the regular season, are seeking the program’s 12th state title – but first in eight years. Bishop Luers is averaging 32.1 points a game behind the state’s second leading passer in quarterback Carson Clark who’s throw for 3,289 yards this season.

South Adams (13-0) will face Covenant Christian (14-0) in the 1A state title game on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Starfires are ranked no. 1 in the 1A state poll while Covenant Christian is ranked fifth. South Adams is coming off a 42-9 win over defending 1A state champ Lafayette Central Catholic last Friday at semi-state in Berne. The Starfires averaged 47.8 points a game and are led by the state’s leading passing in quarterback James Arnold with 3,458 yards on the season. Arnold also had tossed 44 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions.