11/22 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

WINONA LAKE, Ind. - The third annual boys’ basketball Champions of Character Classic is coming to Grace College on Dec. 21.

Ten elite high school teams will converge at the five-game classic, held at Grace’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.

The classic features a number of highly recruited students, including: Charlie Yoder (Westview), Blake Davidson (Leo), J.R. Konieczny (SB St. Joseph), Kyle Ross (Andrean), Jake Wadding (Chesterton) and Michael Eley (Snider).

Among ranked teams from last year’s final AP poll are: No. 5 Westview (2A), No. 5 University (1A), No. 14 Andrean (2A) and No. 19 South Bend St. Joseph (3A).

Below is the complete game schedule for the 2019 Champions of Character Classic:

1:30 PM - South Bend St. Joseph vs Leo

3 PM - Chesterton vs South Bend Washington

4:30 PM - Kokomo vs Warsaw

6 PM - University vs Westview

7:30 PM - Fort Wayne Snider vs Andrean

Tickets are available ($10 for the day) at Grace College’s athletic office.