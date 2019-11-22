11/22 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

6A SEMI-STATE
Merrillville — Carmel —
Ben Davis — Center Grove —
6A State Title Game – 11/30 at 7 p.m.
5A SEMI-STATE
Bishop Dwenger — Valparaiso —
Bloomington South — New Palestine —
5A State Title Game – 11/29 at 7 p.m.
4A SEMI-STATE
Hobart — East Noble —
Mount Vernon — Evansville Memorial —
4A State Title Game – 11/30 at 3:30 p.m.
3A SEMI-STATE
Indianapolis Chatard — Mishawaka Marian —
Heritage Hills — Danville —
3A State Title Game – 11/29 at 3:30 p.m.
2A SEMI-STATE
Andrean — Eastbrook —
Western Boone — Triton Central —
2A State Title Game – 11/30 at noon
1A SEMI-STATE
Adams Central — Lafayette Central Catholic —
West Washington — Indianapolis Lutheran —
1A State Title Game – 11/29 at noon