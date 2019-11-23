11/22 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 2 Homestead topped 3A no. 12 Concordia 73-29 behind 24 points from Sydney Graber to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Anderson Prep Academy 57, Central Christian 25

Angola 48, Eastside 28

Avon 56, Zionsville 40

Bellmont 60, Jay Co. 44

Brown Co. 55, Northview 30

Brownsburg 52, Noblesville 36

Brownstown 53, Mitchell 36

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 77, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46

Central Noble 49, Fremont 45

Charlestown 51, Corydon 36

Chesterton 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 40

Clinton Central 34, Carroll (Flora) 32

Clinton Prairie 44, Delphi 33

Concord 67, Wawasee 16

Connersville 60, Centerville 29

Elwood 45, Liberty Christian 28

Eminence 26, Indpls Irvington 23

Fishers 59, Westfield 42

Ft. Wayne South 82, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22

Garrett 59, DeKalb 32

Greensburg 67, S. Decatur 22

Hamilton Southeastern 57, Franklin Central 46

Henryville 43, New Washington 41

Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29

Huntington North 56, Whitko 11

Indpls Howe 65, Christel House Academy 10

Jac-Cen-Del 47, Oldenburg 40

Knox 52, Pioneer 47

Kokomo 81, Indpls Manual 33

LaPorte 55, Glenn 46

Lapel 60, Frankton 48

Lawrence Central 61, Indpls Pike 59

Lawrenceburg 36, S. Ripley 26

Mississinewa 54, Manchester 26

Muncie Burris 36, Wes-Del 33

Muncie Central 44, New Castle 40

N. Miami 42, Bluffton 35

New Prairie 61, Mishawaka 49

Northeastern 53, Union City 49

Oak Hill 50, Madison-Grant 22

Orleans 52, Bloomfield 37

Paoli 51, Austin 48

Pendleton Hts. 52, Greenfield 37

Penn 46, Bremen 39

Pike Central 54, Wood Memorial 49

Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

Prairie Hts. 52, Lakeland 38

Rossville 44, Eastern (Greentown) 41

S. Bend Washington 54, S. Bend Riley 46

S. Knox 78, Washington Catholic 13

Salem 41, Eastern (Pekin) 29

Shelbyville 45, Southwestern (Shelby) 38

Silver Creek 65, Jeffersonville 60

Speedway 63, Indpls Scecina 36

Switzerland Co. 56, Rising Sun 22

Taylor 45, Tri-Central 36

University 81, Traders Point Christian 25

Waldron 34, Hauser 18

Wapahani 52, Delta 50

Washington 61, Sullivan 30

Westville 81, S. Bend Career Academy 20

Wheeler 36, Hebron 28

Winchester 82, Tri 47

Woodlan 55, Leo 31

Yorktown 51, Blackford 24

Lafayette Tournament(equals)

Consolation(equals)

Lafayette Jeff 63, Twin Lakes 50

McCutcheon 53, Covington 18

Putnam County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Cloverdale 42, S. Putnam 36

Semifinal(equals)

N. Putnam 36, Greencastle 29