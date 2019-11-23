11/22 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 2 Homestead topped 3A no. 12 Concordia 73-29 behind 24 points from Sydney Graber to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anderson Prep Academy 57, Central Christian 25
Angola 48, Eastside 28
Avon 56, Zionsville 40
Bellmont 60, Jay Co. 44
Brown Co. 55, Northview 30
Brownsburg 52, Noblesville 36
Brownstown 53, Mitchell 36
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 77, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46
Central Noble 49, Fremont 45
Charlestown 51, Corydon 36
Chesterton 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 40
Clinton Central 34, Carroll (Flora) 32
Clinton Prairie 44, Delphi 33
Concord 67, Wawasee 16
Connersville 60, Centerville 29
Elwood 45, Liberty Christian 28
Eminence 26, Indpls Irvington 23
Fishers 59, Westfield 42
Ft. Wayne South 82, Ft. Wayne Wayne 22
Garrett 59, DeKalb 32
Greensburg 67, S. Decatur 22
Hamilton Southeastern 57, Franklin Central 46
Henryville 43, New Washington 41
Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29
Huntington North 56, Whitko 11
Indpls Howe 65, Christel House Academy 10
Jac-Cen-Del 47, Oldenburg 40
Knox 52, Pioneer 47
Kokomo 81, Indpls Manual 33
LaPorte 55, Glenn 46
Lapel 60, Frankton 48
Lawrence Central 61, Indpls Pike 59
Lawrenceburg 36, S. Ripley 26
Mississinewa 54, Manchester 26
Muncie Burris 36, Wes-Del 33
Muncie Central 44, New Castle 40
N. Miami 42, Bluffton 35
New Prairie 61, Mishawaka 49
Northeastern 53, Union City 49
Oak Hill 50, Madison-Grant 22
Orleans 52, Bloomfield 37
Paoli 51, Austin 48
Pendleton Hts. 52, Greenfield 37
Penn 46, Bremen 39
Pike Central 54, Wood Memorial 49
Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
Prairie Hts. 52, Lakeland 38
Rossville 44, Eastern (Greentown) 41
S. Bend Washington 54, S. Bend Riley 46
S. Knox 78, Washington Catholic 13
Salem 41, Eastern (Pekin) 29
Shelbyville 45, Southwestern (Shelby) 38
Silver Creek 65, Jeffersonville 60
Speedway 63, Indpls Scecina 36
Switzerland Co. 56, Rising Sun 22
Taylor 45, Tri-Central 36
University 81, Traders Point Christian 25
Waldron 34, Hauser 18
Wapahani 52, Delta 50
Washington 61, Sullivan 30
Westville 81, S. Bend Career Academy 20
Wheeler 36, Hebron 28
Winchester 82, Tri 47
Woodlan 55, Leo 31
Yorktown 51, Blackford 24
Lafayette Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Lafayette Jeff 63, Twin Lakes 50
McCutcheon 53, Covington 18
Putnam County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cloverdale 42, S. Putnam 36
Semifinal(equals)
N. Putnam 36, Greencastle 29