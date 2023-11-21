FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2023-24 boys high school basketball season tipped off in earnest on Tuesday night with DeKalb topping Northrop 52-42 while the Homestead girls bested Huntington North on the road 58-42.

DeKalb was led by Caden Pettis with 21 points and Braiden Boyd with 14. Dallas Lawrence led the Bruins with 13 points.

Homestead, ranked no. 10 in this week’s IBCA state poll, was paced by Whitney Ankenbruck’s 17 points. Gabby Helsom added 15 while Myah Epps chipped in 12. Haiden Bailey and Marissa Trout each had 12 for the Vikings.