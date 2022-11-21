FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Giselle Eke tallied 19 points to lead Bishop Dwenger over North Side while Sydney Gorman’s 20 points paced Wayne in a win over Canterbury to headline area girls basketball back on Monday night.
Eke and the Saints won at By Hey Arena by a score for 49-34. Vanessa Cook added 11 points for the Saints while Kassidy Court had 10. North Side was lead by Kaleah Williams with 16 points while Makaya Harmeyer chipped in with 10.
At Wayne the Generals bested visiting Canterbury 70-29. Gorman nailed six threes on the way to her 20 points.
Monday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethesda Christian 43, Riverton Parke 41
Borden 43, Madison Shawe 36
Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 22
Caston 63, Frontier 34
Dubois 40, Wood Memorial 33
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 29
Hauser 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 30
Heritage Christian 59, Greenfield 23
Heritage Christian 73, Hammond Science and Tech 22
Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 20
Northfield 51, Peru 45
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 45, Eminence 34
Southmont 53, S. Putnam 32
Vincennes Rivet 66, Shoals 36
Warren Central 72, Indpls Tech 27
White River Valley 62, Edgewood 48