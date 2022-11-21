FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Giselle Eke tallied 19 points to lead Bishop Dwenger over North Side while Sydney Gorman’s 20 points paced Wayne in a win over Canterbury to headline area girls basketball back on Monday night.

Eke and the Saints won at By Hey Arena by a score for 49-34. Vanessa Cook added 11 points for the Saints while Kassidy Court had 10. North Side was lead by Kaleah Williams with 16 points while Makaya Harmeyer chipped in with 10.

At Wayne the Generals bested visiting Canterbury 70-29. Gorman nailed six threes on the way to her 20 points.

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethesda Christian 43, Riverton Parke 41

Borden 43, Madison Shawe 36

Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 22

Caston 63, Frontier 34

Dubois 40, Wood Memorial 33

Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 29

Hauser 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 30

Heritage Christian 59, Greenfield 23

Heritage Christian 73, Hammond Science and Tech 22

Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 20

Northfield 51, Peru 45

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 45, Eminence 34

Southmont 53, S. Putnam 32

Vincennes Rivet 66, Shoals 36

Warren Central 72, Indpls Tech 27

White River Valley 62, Edgewood 48